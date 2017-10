Net average salary in Romania down 5.2% m/m in January 2008, to 1.200 lei, statistics show

Ştire online publicată Joi, 06 Martie 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

Net average income lowered 5.2 percent month-on-month in January; the highest salaries were seen in the air transportation services and the smallest in the wood processing industry, the National Statistics Institute (INS) said in an e-mail today. Net average income stood at 1,200 lei in January while the gross average income was of 1,637 lei, 5.4 percent lower against the month before, according to statistics. Average nominal net salaries in the air transportation services stood at 2,864 lei while in the wood processing industry, except furniture, it was of 635 lei. The most significant wage drops were seen in forestry, forest exploitation and related services, mining (more than 20 percent), in publishing houses, electricity production and distribution, medical equipment industry, production of cameras and optic instruments, insurance and pension houses, except the public social insurance, road transportation, extractive industry, postal services and telecommunications, tobacco production (drops ranging from 13 to 20 percent). Hikes of the net nominal average wage were underpinned by annual bonuses in education, health and social services in January. NewsIn