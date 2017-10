Net average salary in Romania dips 5.5% m/m in February, to EUR 311, statistics shows

The net average salary in February stood at 1,134 lei (311 euros), down 5.5 percent against January; the education and public administration sectors suffered the steepest losses according to Romania’s statistics body INS. The net average salary dipped 66 lei month-on-month in February. Net salaries in the education sector dived 22.6 percent and in public administration – 18 percent. The gross average salary in Romania was of 1,543 lei in February, down 5.7 percent against the previous month. INS noted salaries in January were higher compared with February, as the 13th salary and holiday bonuses were granted. The largest net average salary was paid in the financial mediation area (2,901 lei) and the lowest in the hotels and restaurants industry (660 lei). The earnings index stood at 93.8 percent, month-on-month in February. This is calculated as a report between net nominal earnings index and the consumer price index. A drop in wages, between 4 and 10 percent, occured in the health and social assistance system, radio, television and communication equipment industry, waste and used waters area, agriculture and hunting. Monthly earnings dipped between 1 and 4 percent in the hotels and restaurant industry, the mining industry, crude oil processing industry, the nuclear industry, the production of electricity and thermal energy, gas and water, air transport, mail and communications. Yet, an increase in earnings was seen in the tobacco industry (22.8 percent), the IT&C industry (10.7 percent) and the treatment and distribution of water (7.5 percent). The net average salary stood at 1,200 lei in January and the gross average income was of 1,637 lei, 5.4 percent lower against the month before. Romania’s net average salary could increase to 1,819 lei (560 euros) until 2013 yet at a slower growth rhythm then the one seen last year, as the number of employees will rise, Romania’s forecast body (CNP) said. Romania’s central bank has warned several times over the high growth rate of salaries, exceeding labor productivity, a gap which paves the way to deficits in economy and adds extra pressure to inflation. BNR officials had repeatedly appealed to wise management of public finances as harshening the monetary policy on a relaxed salary policy could pave the way to unwanted effects. BNR governor Mugur Isarescu also warned the mix between a harsh monetary policy and a relaxed salary policy can be harmful as the first could strengthen the leu while the second could erode competition through the increase of salaries. NewsIn