More than 45,000 lodgings were constructed in Romania last year, statistics show

Marţi, 04 Martie 2008

As many as 45,867 dwellings were finalized in Romania last year, with 7,689 places more than in the previous, according to data issued by Romania’s statistics body (INS). About 22,806 apartments were located in the urban area, while the other 23,061 in the rural area. Most of these lodgings were constructed by private investors, only 3,553 with public funds. Most of them were built in Bucharest and in the Ilfov county, as well as in Central, Western and Northwestern Romania, according to INS. Some 120,570 dwellings were still in construction on December 31, 2007, out of which 45,470 places (37.7 percent) were almost ready and 1,472 houses finished, but not delivered. Bucharest has seen a boom in constructions in the past few years, especially after foreign investors realized the profit potential of the business and started acquiring land. Consequently prices have been constantly growing. The Northern part of the city got overcrowded with residential complexes and office buildings. NewsIn