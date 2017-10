Investments in Romania climb historical peak in Q1, Chamber of Commerce official says

Ştire online publicată Luni, 23 Iunie 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

The growth pace of investments in Romania reached a record high in the first three months of the year with investments in Bucharest in the lead, the head of Services with the Chamber of Commerce in Bucharest (CCIB) Viorel Paul said. Foreign direct investments in Romania doubled in the first four months of the year over the same period last year, hiking 100.5 percent to 3.22 billion euros. Romania is still regarded as an attractive country by investors worldwide, Paul said, adding that the capital remains the most dynamic economic area in the country hosting 21 percent of the efficient companies in Romania. The gross domestic product per capita in Bucharest stands at 75 percent of the European Union average, Paul added. NewsIn