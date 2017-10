International players are ready to push EUR 2bn in Romania, official says

Miercuri, 27 Februarie 2008.

Prime Minister Calin Popescu Tariceanu said several companies voiced plans of investing more than 2 billion euros in Romania, the official emphasizing supplementary efforts must be made this year to attract investments which will cover the current account deficit. The official noted foreign investments previously covered almost the entire current account deficit. Tariceanu emphasized he spoke in the past weeks with several large companies which are ready to invest in Romania. Foreign direct investments (FDI) last year lowered by 22.3 percent against the previous year, to 7.069 billion euros. The money covered 42 percent of the current account deficit. The 9.1 billion euros FDI seen in 2006 covered 90 percent of the current account deficit. Romania witnessed a 10.16 billion euros current account deficit in 2006. NewsIn