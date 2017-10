Interests in Romania to equal those in Europe in 2-3 years, central bank governor says

Ştire online publicată Vineri, 14 Martie 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

Interbank interests in Romania will get close to those on other European markets in the next two, three year, according central bank governor, Mugur Isarescu. The central lender in Romania set a 9 percent yearly key interest rate and analysts estimate this might grow to 9.5-10 percent by the end of April and it is likely to drop in the second half of the year. There will be no differences among interests in Romania and those in Europe in two, three years, Isarescu said. The European Central Bank, which orchestrates the monetary policy in the eurozone, set the annual key interest rate at 4 percent. NewsIn