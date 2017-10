Intercapital Invest climbs to top spot of active brokerages on BSE by deals in June

Ştire online publicată Marţi, 01 Iulie 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

Brokerage Intercapital Invest reached the top position in the league of most active brokerages in June on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BSE) after it rolled 15.12 percent of the sums on the market, according to data from BSE. The company occupies the fifth position in the first semester classification. It brokered in June deals of 233.22 million lei and in the first six months of 490.09 million lei. The second position of the June classification was secured by KBC Securities which brokered deals of 192.98 million lei. The company is on the top spot after the first semester, with six-month brokered deals of 1.18 billion lei. BT Securities occupied the third position in June with 80.22 million lei worth of brokered transactions. The fourth and fifth positions were secured by IFB Finwest and EFG Eurobank Securities which brokered deals of 62.63 million lei and 62.04 million lei. NewsIn