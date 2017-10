Inflation-Monthly inflation in April sees 0.52% level as foodstuff prices rise 1.1%

Ştire online publicată Luni, 12 Mai 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

Inflation grew 0.52 percent month-on-month in April as foodstuff prices upped 1.1 percent, Romania’s statistics body (INS) said. Within the foodstuff prices category, the price of edible oil hiked 9.72 percent, thus showing the fears previously expressed by Central Bank of Romania (BNR) governor Mugur Isarescu were true concerning a boost in the price of this product. The prices of fresh fruit advanced 5.22 percent; citrus gained 2.17 percent. Cheese became 1.42 percent more expensive yet eggs and potatoes cheapened 0.3 and 0.7 percent. Non-food prices went up 0.46 percent and fuels rose 2 percent. Annual inflation stood at 8.62 percent in April; in March it stood at 8.63 percent. The consumer price index (CPI) went up 6.3 percent between May 2007 - April 2008 and May 2006 – April 2007. The tariffs for services dipped 0.4 percent. The CPI for the products with settled prices area – drugs, energy, transports, landline communications, TV-radio subscriptions- rose 0.7 percent. Analysts took into account an annual price increase fluctuating between 8.4 percent and 8.71 percent in April. They said the inflation might get close to 9 percent in July, following an increase in the prices of gas and energy. NewsIn