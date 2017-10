Industrial output in Romania hikes 5.4% in 2007 against the previous year

Ştire online publicată Marţi, 12 Februarie 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

Industrial production rose 5.4% last year, versus the previous on strong output in the processing industry while the extractive industry, power, heat, gas and water slumped according to the country’s Statistics Institute (INS). The processing industry hiked 6.4 percent year-on-year in 2007, while the extractive industry dropped 0.4 percent and power, heat, gas and water decreased 0.9 percent. The power industry fell 1.1 percent year-on-year in 2007, while the capital goods industry rose 9.9 percent. The intermediary goods industry hiked 6.4 percent, current goods industry went up 6.3 percent and long term goods industry increased 1.8 percent. Industrial output decreased 12.8 percent month-on-month but increased 2.6 percent year-on-year in December. The month-on-month slump in December was caused by the 14.4 percent decrease of the processing industry and the 8.3 percent fall of the extractive industry. Power, heat, gas and water rose 4.7 percent. Industrial output of the power industry rose 0.7 percent month-on-month in December. The long term goods industry dropped 2.5 percent, the capital goods industry fell 17.3 percent, intermediary goods industry dipped tumbled 16.6 percent and current goods industry slumped 10 percent. NewsIn