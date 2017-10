Indexes on the Bucharest Stock Exchange start mixed after U.S. stocks started to fell

The main indexes on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BSE) began mixed today on uncertain market after stocks in the U.S. dropped following gains this week. Liquidity dropped four-fold, to 1.6 million lei (311,808 euros) against 6.57 million lei in the previous session. U.S. stocks dropped slightly at closing on Wednesday, after the governor of U.S. central bank, Ben Bernanke, said recession is likely to happen. They saw significant hikes during the past two weeks. The Dow Jones (DJIA) composite index dropped 0.38 percent, to 12,605 and the S&P 500 index tracking the best 500 companies listed in the U.S. slipped 0.19 percent, to 1,367. Nasdaq lost 0.06 percent, to 2,361. In Romania, the BET index of the ten top companies on BSE inched 0.03 percent to 7,110,94 and the BET-C composite index measuring all listed shares minus investment funds dropped 0.49 percent to 5,060.69. The BET-FI index of the five financial companies SIFs climbed 0.85 percent to 54,339.35 and the ROTX index for trading blue-chips in Vienna advanced 0.18 percent to 16,208.51. Shares of SIF Muntenia (SIF4) drew the higher liquidity on the market today (244,667 lei) and climbed 0.61 percent, to 1.66 lei. SIF Banat-Crisana (SIF1) increased 0.78 percent, to 2.59 lei, on deals of 193,335 lei. Shares of BRD SocGen (BRD), the second lender by assets, advanced 0.48 percent, to 20.90 lei, on deals of 182,668 lei; fifth lender by assets, Banca Transilvania (TLV) increased 0.68 percent, to 0.7450 lei, on deals of 131,713 lei. Erste Bank (EBS) listed on the international tier of BSE hiked 0.68 percent, to 163,40 lei. SIF Oltenia (SIF5) rose 0.68 percent, to 2.95 lei, SIF Moldova (SIF2) hiked 1.66 percent, to 2.45 lei and SIF Transilvania (SIF3) increased 0.65 percent, to 1.54 lei. Power transportation company Transelectrica (TEL) dropped 1.5 percent, to 26.2 lei, on deals of 28,793 lei. Sursa: NewsIn