Indexes on the Bucharest Stock Exchange advance at rising bell in line with the European stocks

Ştire online publicată Joi, 27 Martie 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

Bucharest Stock Exchange started the day in the black as all of its indexes posted moderate increases and the liquidity grew; European stocks followed the same positive trend. Opening session deals amounted to 3.46 million lei (931,750 euros). The BET index of the ten top companies on the market climbed 0.45 percent to 6,864.03 and the BET-C composite index measuring all listed shares minus investment funds advanced 0.72 percent to 4,935.17. The BET-FI index of the five financial companies SIFs increased 0.62 percent to 53,198.4. The ROTX index for trading blue-chips in Vienna advanced 1.53 percent to 15,386.04. The shares of SIF Oltenia (SIF5) rose 1.05 percent, to 2.90 lei. SIF Muntenia (SIF4) shares idled at 1.61 lei. The shares of SIF Moldova (SIF2) advanced 0.42 percent, to 2.41 lei. SIF Banat-Crisana (SIF1) shares upped 0.81 percent, to 2.49 lei. Lender Banca Transilvania (TLV), the fifth by assets in Romania, stagnated at 0.73 lei. The shares of BRD SocGen, Romania’s second largest lender by assets, upped 1.56 percent, to 19.50 lei per share. Gas operator Transgaz Medias (TGN) advanced 0.14 percent, to 221.50 lei. Erste Bank, transacted on the international tier of the BSE, rose 6.19 percent, to 147.60 lei. NewsIn