Indexes at the Bucharest Stock Exchange start mixed on uncertain market

Ştire online publicată Vineri, 04 Aprilie 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

Stocks on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BSE) are mixed this morning as market shows uncertain tendency on investors’ apathy and drying liquidity. Deals stood at 285,000 euros, a 30 percent drop from yesterday. Stocks in the U.S. closed slightly up after lender Merrill Lynch published a report showing it does not need extra measures to consolidate capital. The composite Dow Jones (DJIA) index rose 0.16 percent to 12,626 and the S&P 500 index tracking the 500 best companies on the market gained 0.13 percent to 1,369. Nasdaq increased 0.08 percent to 2,363. In Romania, the BET index of the ten top companies on BSE inched 0.25 percent, to 7,136.76 and the BET-C composite index measuring all listed shares minus investment funds dropped 0.24 percent, to 5,047. The BET-FI index of the five financial companies SIFs slipped 0.01 percent, to 53,762.95 and the ROTX index for trading blue-chips in Vienna lost 0.13 percent, to 16,146.69. Shares of Erste Bank (EBS), listed on the international tier of BSE, drew the higher liquidity on the market today (234,648 lei) and dropped 0.87 percent, to 159.10 lei. Shares of SIF Muntenia (SIF4) idled at 1.63 lei, on deals of 139,362 lei. SIF Moldova (SIF2) increased 0.41 percent, to 2.42 lei, SIF Oltenia (SIF5) dropped 0.34 percent, to 2.93 lei, while SIF Banat-Crisana (SIF1) and SIF Transilvania (SIF3) idled at 2.56 lei and 1.53 lei. Shares of BRD SocGen (BRD), the second lender by assets, advanced 0.47 percent, to 21.20 lei, on deals of 78,331 lei; fifth lender by assets, Banca Transilvania (TLV) remained at 0.7450 lei, on deals of 131,653 lei. The country's largest oil company Petrom (SNP) slipped 0.24 percent, to 0.4190 lei, on deals of 22,373 lei. NewsIn