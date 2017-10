Indexes at the Bucharest Stock Exchange inched at rising bell after steep fall yesterday

Ştire online publicată Miercuri, 16 Iulie 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

Stocks in Romania recovered slightly today at opening after the BET index tumbled 5.6 percent yesterday evening to a three-year low. Deals this morning grew timidly to 4.82 million lei versus 4.14 million lei yesterday morning. The BET index of the ten best companies on the market added 0.25 percent to 5,688.75 and the BET-C composite index assessing all listed shares minus investment funds rose 0.27 percent to 4,202.70. The BET-FI index of the five financial companies known as SIFs nudged up 0.37 percent to 38,291.08 and the ROTX index for trading blue-chips in Vienna lost 0.16 percent to 13,055.11. The BET-XT index of the 25 most liquid companies on the Bucharest Stock Exchange increased 0.20 percent to 620.03 and the BET-NG index of the ten power companies on the market gained only 0.08 percent to 753.61. Bourses in the United States fell at closing yesterday pulled down by banks. The Dow Jones (DJIA) composite index dropped 0.84 percent to 10,962 and the S&P 500 index of best 500 companies slipped 1.09 percent to 1,214. Nasdaq added 0.13 percent to 2,215. Shares of biggest oil company in Romania, Petrom (SNP), remained unchanged at 0.4050 lei. Second biggest publicly traded lender Banca Transilvania (TLV) cheapened 0.33 percent to 0.3050 lei. Erste Bank (EBS), listed at the international tier and the majority owner of Romania’s largest bank by assets Banca Comerciala Romana, slipped 1.54 percent to 128 lei. Fertilizer maker Azomures (AZO) gained 5.33 percent to 0.79 lei on deals of 465,683 lei. SIF Transilvania (SIF3) added 0.50 percent to 1 leu and SIF Banat-Crisana (SIF1) climbed 0.59 percent to 1.71 lei. NewsIn