GDP advance – Romania’s economy climbs to post communist peak of 8.8% in H1, beating estimates

01 Septembrie 2008

Romania’s gross domestic product (GDP) advanced to a record high of 8.8 percent in the first six months over the same period last year, to 195.764 billion lei, exceeding analysts’ estimates, according to official data released by the Statistics Institute (INS). The GDP accelerated 9.3 percent year-on-year in the second quarter of the year to 109.019 billion lei, INS showed. The country’s economic growth last stood above 9 percent in the last quarters of 2004. Analysts NewsIn interviewed last week estimated a GDP advance of 8-8.5 percent. The Romanian economy grew 8.6 percent in the first six months this year after a record 9 percent advance in the second quarter of the year, the finance minister estimated two weeks ago. Romania’s economy accelerated 8.2 percent to 86.745 billion lei in the first three months of the year. Last year, the GDP reached 404.7 billion lei, after an annual advance of 6 percent. NewsIn