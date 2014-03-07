Gazprom-ul ameninţă Ucraina cu tăierea gazelor

Arhivă Ediţia digitală Vremea Anunţuri Sursa de Sănătate Editura Dobrogea Tipografie Tichete de masă şi cadou Contact

Maiştrii militari de marină, la ceas aniversarMaiştrii militari de marină, la ceas aniversar

Școala Militară de Maiștri Militari a Forțelor Navale „Amiral ION MURGESCU” va sărbători duminică, 8 octombrie, 120 de ani de la înființare. Cu această ocazie, a fost organizată vineri, 6 octombrie, la sediul instituției, o festivitate la ...

Campania "Cuget Liber": "O zi de aventură pentru copiii necăjiţi"Campania "Cuget Liber": "O zi de aventură pentru copiii necăjiţi"

Cu siguranţă cunoaşteţi fericirea sufletească după ce aţi făcut o mare bucurie copiilor dumneavoastră. Vă spun, totuşi, că poate exista o bucurie şi mai mare în momentul în care poţi aduce fericirea pe chipurile unor copii cu care soarta nu a fost prea prietenoasă. Este ...

Maidanezii fac legea la Constanţa! Adăpostul e ferecat, iar străzile - pline de câiniMaidanezii fac legea la Constanţa! Adăpostul e ferecat, iar străzile - pline de câini

În timp ce pe străzile Constanţei câinii umblă nestingheriţi şi se înmulţesc văzând cu ochii, adăpostul de la Ovidiu pare mai mult părăsit. Câţiva câini stau aruncaţi în cuşti, într-o mizerie de nedescris. Porţile adăpostului sunt ferecate şi nimeni nu are acces dacă nu este pe ...

Fantomele trecutului! Sforile afacerii maxi-taxi, la ConstanţaFantomele trecutului! Sforile afacerii maxi-taxi, la Constanţa

Microbuze umplute până la refuz, călătorii fără bilet şi subînchirierile avizelor de transport reprezintă doar câteva nereguli ale transportului de pasageri şi nu mai sunt de mult timp o noutate la Constanţa. Din contră, în mod nefericit, neregulile au ajuns să ...

Peste 100 de constănţeni internaţi în spital în doar 24 de orePeste 100 de constănţeni internaţi în spital în doar 24 de ore

Alţi 260 adulți și 65 copii au avut nevoie de îngrijiri medicale în ultimele 24 de ore la Spitalul Clinic Judeţean de Urgenţă (SCJU) Constanţa. La sfârşitul zilei, au fost internate 107 persoane, din care 84 adulţi şi 23 copii.Cei mai mulți pacienți s-au ...

De veghe la frontieră! Cine dă cele mai mari bătăi de cap Gărzii de CoastăDe veghe la frontieră! Cine dă cele mai mari bătăi de cap Gărzii de Coastă

Comisarul-şef de poliţie Ionel Truşan, directorul Gărzii de Coastă, a prezentat un rezumat al activităţii instituţiei pe care o conduce, pe parcursul anului 2016. Peste două milioane de cetăţeni ai Uniunii Europene au tranzitat prin punctele de trecere ale frontierei, însă ...

Bani aruncaţi pe fereastră. Legume şi fructe mucegăite, pe rafturile supermarketurilorBani aruncaţi pe fereastră. Legume şi fructe mucegăite, pe rafturile supermarketurilor

Supermarketurile colcăie de nereguli, spun inspectorii ANPC, care acuză reprezentanţii acestora că nu respectă legislaţia în vigoare şi că efectiv îi intoxică pe consumatori cu fructe şi legume mucegăite. Astfel, banii consumatorilor sunt investiţi în nişte produse necalitative ...

ACCIDENT RUTIER LA IEŞIREA DIN LUMINA. Două victimeACCIDENT RUTIER LA IEŞIREA DIN LUMINA. Două victime

Un accident rutier s-a produs în această dimineaţă la ieşirea din localitatea Lumina către Constanţa. În urma impactului dintre un autoturism Dacia Logan şi o Skoda au rezultat două victime. La faţa locului s-a intervenit cu mai multe ambulanţe de la SAJ Constanţa.

Gazprom-ul ameninţă Ucraina cu tăierea gazelor

Ştire online publicată Vineri, 07 Martie 2014. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.
Presiuni asupra Ucrainei, după ce compania rusă Gazprom a ameninţat Ucraina cu sistarea livrării de gaze. Compania invocă restanţele acumulate, care se ridică la 440 de milioane de dolari, transmite Realitatea.net.Mişcarea era anticipată de Kiev, care a anunţat, în urmă cu câteva zile, că a majorat importurile de gaze, pentru a putea face faţă unei eventuale situaţii limită.Statele Unite şi Rusia nu au ajuns la un acord privind criza din Ucraina, anunţă ministrul rus de Externe, Serghei Lavrov, după întrevederea pe care a avut-o la Roma cu secretarul de Stat american, John Kerry."Deocamdată, nu putem anunţa comunitatea internaţională că am ajuns la un acord", a declarat Lavrov, citat de AFP. John Kerry şi Serghei Lavrov s-au întâlnit joi, la Roma, cu ocazia unei reuniuni internaţionale pe tema situaţiei din Libia."Am convenit să studiem în continuare idei propuse astăzi de John Kerry în privinţa măsurilor concrete care pot fi luate", a adăugat Lavrov."Pentru noi, este important să fie respectate acordurile din 21 februarie. Iar al doilea aspect important este ca orice proces să se bazeze pe acordul fără ambiguitate al tuturor părţilor din regiune", a spus Lavrov.Ucraina este pregătită se semneze "imediat ce este posibil" Acordul de Asociere cu Uniunea Europeană pe care fostul preşedinte Viktor Ianukovici a refuzat să îl semneze în noiembrie, a declarat joi premierul Arseni Iaţeniuk, relatează AFP."Guvernul ucrainean este hotărât să semneze un acord de asociere" cu UE, "suntem pregătiţi să îl semnăm imediat ce este posibil", a declarat Iaţeniuk în urma unei întâlniri de aproximativ trei ore cu şefii europeni de state şi de guverne, reuniţi a Bruxelles.

