Arhivă Ediţia digitală Vremea Anunţuri Sursa de Sănătate Editura Dobrogea Tipografie Tichete de masă şi cadou Contact

Stirile zilei de Miercuri, 18 Iulie 2018 - Cuget Liber Online

Homepage Social Sănătate Sport Cultură-Educaţie Politică Economie Actual Diverse Fun

Mai multe ştiri online:

GALERIE FOTO-VIDEO / Au fost salvaţi doi dintre copiii blocaţi în peştera inundată din Thailanda

Ştire online publicată Duminică, 08 Iulie 2018. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.
Operaţiunea de salvare a celor 12 copii şi a antrenorului lor blocaţi de două săptămâni într-o peşteră din Thailanda a început și este în curs de desfăşurare, anunţă BBC. Doi copii au fost deja salvați. 


BBC a dat publicității cu două ambulanțe care părăsesc zona de intervenție. Cel mai probabil, acestea îi transportă la spital pe copiii salvați.


În apropierea peşterii în care sunt captivi 12 copii, membri ai unei echipe de fotbal, şi antrenorul lor a început ploaia torenţială, care ar putea îngreuna eforturile autorităţilor, scrie The Guardian, potrivit digi24.ro.


Distribuie :

Top ştiri din ultimele 7 zile

ziare & stiri Revista presei
Inchide
Pagina a fost generata in 0.8479 secunde