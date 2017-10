France’s involvement in Nabucco would quicken the start of the project, Romanian president says

Ştire online publicată Vineri, 08 Februarie 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

Romania will continue to support France’s inclusion in the Nabucco project through Gaz de France, as such a move would speed up the launching of the project, President Traian Basescu told the public television station TVR. The official noted both France and Romania are well aware of Turkey’s opposition towards the involvement of Gaz de France in Nabucco. Basescu emphasized France and Germany’s involvement in the project would result in important funds needed for the project to start. The Romanian president said Nabucco is a pretty expensive project and the already involved parties cannot reject a company willing to invest. Basescu reminded the costs with the gas pipeline are estimated at 5.5 billion euros. Basescu voiced belief Nabucco will be operational in 2012-2014 and criticized the Romanian media which said Romania is isolated from an energy point of view. President Basescu previously said Gaz de France will be involved in the Nabucco project. His statement came after talking with French President Nicolas Sarkozy, who visited Romania on February 4. The Nabucco project refers to the construction of a 3,300 kilometers long pipeline which will transport gas from the Middle East and Asia to EU countries. The pipeline will traverse several southeastern European countries. Turkey, Bulgaria, Hungary, Austria and Romania associated towards the construction of the pipeline, in a move to cut dependency from Russia’s gas. Transgaz is part of Nabucco, together with Botas (Turkey), Bulgargaz (Bulgaria), MOL (Hungary) and OMV (Austria). People close to the Romanian president told the daily Cotidianul it was Sarkozy who asked Basescu’s support for France’s involvement in the Nabucco project. Prime Minister Calin Popescu Tariceanu told Cotidianul the involvement of Gaz de France in the mentioned project was negotiated by Romania and France’s heads of foreign affairs. NewsIn