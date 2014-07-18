Arhivă Ediţia digitală Vremea Anunţuri Sursa de Sănătate Editura Dobrogea Tipografie Tichete de masă şi cadou Contact

Foto şi Video. Blestemul Malaysia Airlines se repetă! Un Boeing 777 cu 295 de pasageri, prăbuşit în Ucraina. "Nu este un accident, ci un act terorist"

Vineri, 18 Iulie 2014.
foto: AP
Foto şi Video. Blestemul Malaysia Airlines se repetă! Un Boeing 777 cu 295 de pasageri, prăbuşit în Ucraina.
foto: Reuters
Foto şi Video. Blestemul Malaysia Airlines se repetă! Un Boeing 777 cu 295 de pasageri, prăbuşit în Ucraina.
FOTO: AP
Foto şi Video. Blestemul Malaysia Airlines se repetă! Un Boeing 777 cu 295 de pasageri, prăbuşit în Ucraina.
Foto: AFP-Getty Images
Foto şi Video. Blestemul Malaysia Airlines se repetă! Un Boeing 777 cu 295 de pasageri, prăbuşit în Ucraina.
foto: Reuters
Foto şi Video. Blestemul Malaysia Airlines se repetă! Un Boeing 777 cu 295 de pasageri, prăbuşit în Ucraina.
Foto: AFP-Getty Images
Foto şi Video. Blestemul Malaysia Airlines se repetă! Un Boeing 777 cu 295 de pasageri, prăbuşit în Ucraina.
Foto: AFP-Getty Images
Foto şi Video. Blestemul Malaysia Airlines se repetă! Un Boeing 777 cu 295 de pasageri, prăbuşit în Ucraina.
UPDATE /  Vicepreşedintele SUA Joe Biden a declarat că tragedia aviatică din Ucraina "nu este un accident". "Avionul a fost doborât", a precizat Biden.

UPDATE / Preşedintele Rusiei, Vladimir Putin, a declarat că Ucraina poartă responsabilitatea pentru tragedia aviatică. 

UPDATE / Potrivit Malaysia Airlines, la bordul aeronavei se aflau 154 de cetăţeni olandezi, 27 de australieni, 23 de malaezieni, 11 indonezieni, 6 britanici, 4 germani, 4 belgieni, trei filipinezi şi un canadian. Naţionalitatea celorlalţi pasageri nu a fost deocamdată confirmată oficial, deşi surse ucrainene au precizat că la bord s-ar fi aflat şi americani. Toţi cei 15 membri ai echipajului erau malaezieni.

UPDATE / Surse oficiale americane au concluzionat că avionul a fost doborât de o rachetă, anunţă CNN. Sua analizează traiectoria rachetei pentru a stabili de unde a fost trasă aceasta.

UPDATE / Cutiile negre ale avionului au fost recuperate de la locul accidentului, a anunţat un purtător de cuvânt al separatiştilor proruşi, care a afirmat că acestea ar putea fi trimise la Moscova.

UPDATE / „Este un act terorist", afirmă preşedintele Petro Poroşenko, referindu-se la presupusa implicare a insurgenţilor proruşi în acest incident. Avionul malaysian a fost doborât de o rachetă sol-aer, a anunţat un oficial american, citat de AFP.  TOŢI PASAGERII AU MURIT. 

UPDATE / Aproximativ 100 dintre pasagerii avionului Malaysia Airlines care s-a prăbuşit în Ucraina erau profesionişti şi activişti aflaţi în drum către o conferinţă internaţională pe tema SIDA care începe în acest weekend la Melbourne, scriu vineri mai multe ziare australiene importante, relatează AFP.

Citeşte şi Ultimul mesaj despre avionul doborât, înainte să decoleze: "În caz că avionul dispare..."

Un avion Boeing 777, cu 295 de pasageri la bord, s-a prăbuşit în Ucraina, aproape de graniţa cu Rusia, anunţă Interfax, care citează surse din industria aviaţiei.

Avionul, aparţinând Malaysia Airlines, zbura de la Amsterdam spre Kuala Lumpur. Prăbuşirea a avut loc nu departe de Doneţk, unde au loc ciocniri între forţele ucrainene şi separatişti proruşi.  În zona în care a avut loc tragedia, mai multe aeronave au fost atacate de insurgenţii proruşi. 

Ieri, Kievul a acuzat Rusia că i-a doborât un avion de vânătoare Su-25. Dat fiind acest aspect, a fost luată în calcul şi ipoteza potrivit căreia avionul Boeing 777 ar fi fost doborât de un lansator rusesc. 

De altfel, Interfax citează surse ruseşti care arată că avionul ar fi fost lovit de o rachetă, când zbura la viteza de croazieră.

Potrivit sursei amintite, Ministerul de Externe al Ucrainei a confirmat informaţiile despre tragedia aviatică din estul ţării.

Malaysia Airlines, un blestem

Reamintim că în luna martie, un alt avion Boeing 777 al companiei Malaysia Airlines a deviat de la traiectorie şi s-a prăbuşit, cel mai probabil, în sudul Oceanului Indian. Epava avionului nu a fost nici acum recuperată, iar cauzele prăbuşirii au rămas un mister.



Sursa VIDEO: www.theepochtimes.com

Părerea ta contează !
13 comentarii. Pagina 1 din 2. Click pe pagina dorită : 1 2 

