Foreign direct investments in Romania could reach EUR 7.5bn this year according to prognosis

31 Martie 2008

Foreign direct investments in Romania could hike to 7.5 billion euros this year but cover only 41.2 percent of the current account gap gauged for this year, according to estimates of the Forecast Commission (CNP). Last year, FDI stood at 7 billion euros, covering 41.7 percent of the current account deficit which is likely to widen this year to 18.2 billion euros but reduce as weight in the country’s gross domestic product to 13.6 percent from the revised result in 2007 of 13.9 percent. FDI will drop constantly in the next years to 6.4 billion euros in 2013, according to the spring preliminary estimates of CNP. Moreover, FDI will cover less the current account gap, reaching only 36.4 percent in 2009 and decreasing slightly to 30 percent in 2013, CNP shows. FDI stood at 394 million euros in January 2007 and covered 51.4 percent of the current account gap. FDI rose to 695 million euros in January this year. NewsIn