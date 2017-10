Ford’s importer in Romania to dole out EUR 30m to open 14 complexes countrywide

Ştire online publicată Marţi, 29 Ianuarie 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

Romcar, the importer of Ford in Romania, said it will spend 30 million euros to cut ribbon for 14 complexes in several towns countrywide, on expansion plans. The dealer is eyeing several county residences such as Targoviste, Slatina, Deva, Caransebes, Bistrita and Oradea, planning to spread its tentacles to the remotest towns in Romania. Romcar intends to import in the country two new Ford models, Focus Facelift and Ford Kuga, starting November this year. The sale target for the year stands at 26,000 units, a 20 percent increase versus the previous year. Romcar sold 21,732 cars last year, a 69.2 percent boost against the previous one. The company's best selling car was Fiesta (6,793 units), followed by Focus (6,745 units) and the commercial vehicle Transit (3,737 units). NewsIn