Financial companies slump 4.5% at midday, the market suffers strong corrections

Miercuri, 15 Octombrie 2008.

Financial companies at the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BSE) lost 4.5 percent at noon today after the market experienced a new series of drops, following two days of spectacular growths. Liquidity reduced two-fold to 14.37 million lei while yesterday at noon it stood at 32.5 million lei. European bourses also witnessed significant falls around 1 p.m. after fears over economic recession resurfaced the markets. The FTSE index in London lost 3.45 percent to 4,242.67 and the DAX index in Frankfurt dipped 2.37 percent to 5,075.84. The CAC40 index in Paris dropped 2.42 percent to 3,540.57. The BET index of the ten best companies on BSE went down 3.51 percent to 3,691.13 and the BET-C composite index measuring all listed shares minus financial companies fell 4.23 percent to 2,772.70. The BET-FI index of the five financial companies SIF slumped 4.53 percent to 18,447.40 and the ROTX index for trading blue chips in Vienna dropped 4.71 percent to 8,715.14. The BET-XT index of the 25 most liquid companies fell 3.87 percent to 364.47 and the BET-NG index which reflects the evolution of the ten power companies plummeted 4.09 percent to 506.53. Financial company SIF Oltenia (SIF5) was the most liquid stock with deals of 2.99 million lei. The stock fell 6.09 percent to 0.925 lei. The second lender by assets and network BRD fell 4.1 percent to 9.35 lei on trading worth 2.39 million lei. SIF Moldova (SIF2) plunged 2.53 percent to 0.815 lei, SIF Transilvania (SIF3) slipped 2.8 percent to 0.486 lei and SIF Muntenia (SIF4) lost 4.32 percent to 0.665 lei. Oil company Petrom (SNP) sloped 7.78 percent to 0.249 lei. NewsIn