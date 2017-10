Financial companies gain 0.7% on idle market at the Bucharest Stock Exchange

The five financial companies on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BSE) dominated the opening session today rising 0.7 percent on stagnating market. Deals stood at 2.9 million lei. Bourses in the U.S. closed with gains yesterday evening. The Dow Jones composite index (DJIA) rose 0.40 percent to 13,020.83 and the S&P 500 index measuring the ten best companies on the market increased 0.77 percent to 1,418.26. The Nasdaq index closed at 2,483.31, a 0.78 percent growth. The BET index of the ten best companies on the Bucharest Stock Exchange lost 0.13 percent to 7,091.61 and the BET-C composite index tracking all listed shares minus investment funds fell 0.13 percent as well to 5,100.71. The BET-FI index of the five SIFs rose 0.7 percent to 54,218.37 and the ROTX index for trading blue-chips in Vienna advanced 0.28 percent to 16,666.74. SIF Oltenia (SIF5) was the most liquid stock this morning generating deals of 817,260 lei and rose 0.68 percent to 2.95 lei and SIF Muntenia (SIF4) advanced 1.76 percent to 1.73 lei. SIF Moldova (SIF2) nudged up 0.87 percent to 2.32 lei on deals of 300,000 lei and SIF Banat-Crisana (SIF1) totaled deals of 122,400 lei after a slight increase to 2.56 lei. SIF Transilvania (SIF3) remained at 1.55 lei. Oil shares of the biggest company in Romania Petrom (SNP) rose 0.61 percent to 0.4930 lei on deals of 350,700 lei after the company posted better-than-expected profit in the first quarter this year. Erste (EBS), the majority owner of Romania’s largest bank by assets Banca Comerciala Romana (BCR), advanced 1.61 percent to 177 lei and the second bank by assets BRD SocGen (BRD) lost 1.88 percent to 21.40 lei. NewsIn