Financial companies fall the most this morning, stocks dive on opening

Ştire online publicată Joi, 08 Mai 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

Romanian stocks on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BSE) dropped at opening bell this morning with the five financial companies known as SIFs slipping the most; deals rose to 5.5 million lei. Bourses in the United States fell at closing yesterday evening after the oil price reached new historical record of 123 U.S. dollars/barrel. The Dow Jones (DJIA) composite index remained unchanged at 12,814 and the S&P 500 index measuring the best 500 companies decreased 1.81 percent to 1,392. Nasdaq closed at 2,438, a 1.80 percent fall. In Bucharest, the BET index of the ten best companies on the market opened at 7,062.02, a 0.41 percent loss and the BET-C composite index tracking all listed shares minus investment funds dipped 0.55 percent to 5,063.04. The BET-FI index of the five financial companies known as SIFs declined 0.70 percent this morning to 53,565.15 and the ROTX index for trading blue chips in Vienna lost 0.25 percent to 16,610.89. SIF Oltenia (SIF5) fell 2.70 percent to 2.88 lei generating most of the deals on the market of 2.19 million lei. SIF Muntenia (SIF4) idled at 1.75 lei on deals of 1.18 million lei. SIF Transilvania (SIF3) rose 0.66 percent to 1.52 lei. Erste Bank (EBS) listed at the international tier of BSE remained at 176 lei and the second lender by assets BRD SocGen (BRD) lost 0.47 percent to 21.40 lei. Fifth bank by assets Banca Transilvania (TLV) stayed at 0.7250 lei. Oil shares of biggest petroleum company Petrom (SNP) gained 0.20 percent to 0.4920 lei after the company posted better-than-expected net profit in the first quarter. Ves Sighisoara (VESY) debuted on the market today and advanced 0.59 percent to 0.1710 lei on modest deals of 5,796 lei. Allocation rights of Teraplast Bistrita (TRP01) drew only 441.54 lei after 446 transactions. NewsIn