Financial companies continue to drop despite slight increase on the Bucharest Stock Exchange

Ştire online publicată Vineri, 04 Iulie 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

Financial companies lost 1.27 percent on opening at the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BSE), in spite of growth on the market. Liquidity reduced to 1.44 million lei versus 3.22 million lei yesterday. Stock exchanges in the U.S. closed mixed yesterday. The Dow Jones (DJIA) composite index rose 0.65 percent to 11,288 and the S&P 500 index for the best 500 companies in the U.S. gained 0.11 percent to 1,262. Nasdaq fell 0.27 percent to 2,245. In Bucharest, the BET index of the ten best companies on the market advanced 0.35 percent to 6,252.72 and the BET-C composite index measuring all listed shares minus investments funds, added 0.05 percent to 4,496.10. The BET-FI index of the five financial companies known as SIFs fell 1.27 percent to 41,755.14 and the ROTX index for trading blue-chips in Vienna nudged up 0.40 percent to 14,411.81. The BET-XT index of the 25 most liquid companies on the market lost 0.23 percent to 680,86 and the BET-NG index of the 10 power companies on BSE gained 0.89 percent to 814,23. SIF Muntenia (SIF4) was the most liquid stock this morning with deals of 402,264 and fell 2.26 percent to 1.30 lei. SIF Transilvania (SIF3) slipped 0.90 percent to 1.10 lei and SIF Banat-Crisana (SIF1) cheapened 2.62 percent to 1.86 lei. SIF Moldova (SIF2) fell 0.54 percent to 1.83 lei and SIF Oltenia lost 0.39 percent to 2.56 lei. The second bank by assets in Romania, BRD SocGen (BRD) remained at 18.80 lei, on deals of 179,396 lei. NewsIn