Financial companies climb 1.37% on the Bucharest Stock Exchange at rising bell, on modest liquidity

Miercuri, 18 Iunie 2008.

The BET-FI index of the five financial companies known as SIFs advanced 1.37 percent on the Bucharest Stock Exchange in today's opening session, on a market showing depreciation trend. Liquidity dropped to 3.12 million lei (853,342 euros) versus 4.66 million lei (1.27 million euros) in the previous session. Stocks in the U.S. dropped in the previous session. So the Dow Jones (DJIA) composite index dipped 0.89 percent to 12,160, the S&P 500 index slipped 0.68 percent to 1,350 and the Nasdaq index dropped 0.69 percent to 2,457. In Romania, the BET index measuring the ten best companies on BSE, lost 0.62 percent, to 7,337.34, and the BET-C composite index tracking all listed shares minus investment funds slipped 0.58 percent, to 5,210.34. The BET-FI index of the five financial companies known as SIFs climbed 1.37 percent to 55,910.85 and the ROTX index for trading blue-chips in Vienna lost 0.57 percent to 17,030.15. SIF Transilvania (SIF3) jumped 3.89 percent to 1.87 lei, on deals of 1.38 million lei, SIF Banat-Crisana (SIF1) upped 0.42 percent to 2.39 lei, SIF Oltenia dropped 0.34 percent to 2.95 lei, and SIF Muntenia (SIF4) idled at 1.73 lei on deals of 318,912 lei. Fifth lender by assets Banca Transilvania (TLV) idled at 0.4440 lei, on deals of 109,631 lei and second lender by assets BRD SocGen (BRD) remained at 21.70 lei, on deals of 41,278 lei. Gas operator Transgaz Medias (TGN) climbed 0.90 percent to 225 lei and the country's biggest petrol company Petrom (SNP) fell 2.86 percent to 0.51 lei, on deals of 69,714 lei. NewsIn