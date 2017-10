External financing of banks in Romania should be closely monitored, central bank governor says

Banks in Romania should become aware of the risk posed by their dependency on external financing before it slows down because “then it might be too late,” governor of the central bank (BNR), Mugur Isarescu said today. Isarescu underlined some lenders already started to secure financing from internal sources by raising interests on deposits from clients. “Banks' dependency on external financing must not be neglected even if it doesn't show at the moment. When it starts to slow down it might be too late,” Isarescu said. In March this year as much as 21.9 percent of the banks' debts were loans of mother-banks to their Romanian branches against 15.3 percent in 2006. Isarescu explained another risk stands in the overblown real estate market. This part of investments should be be carefully analyzed, he added. NewsIn