EU grants Romania EUR 250m for rural development projects, official says

Ştire online publicată Miercuri, 20 Februarie 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

Romania will receive in advance 3.5 percent of the funds granted by EU for rural development projects, Agriculture Minister Dacian Ciolos said; the funds should amount to 250 million euros, according to another official. The granting of the funds is part of the National Rural Development Program (PNDR) which was approved today. PNDR establishes the policies and the rural development actions for the 2007-2013 period in the farming, forestry and rural development areas. Another major component of the program refers to the investment projects in the mentioned areas. Funds totaling 8 billion euros will be given through PNDR, by 2013. Ciolos said the projects for accessing the funds can be submitted starting March 3. These funds come from the European Agriculture Fund for Rural Development. NewsIn