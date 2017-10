Employers pay 20% more for their work force in 2007

Ştire online publicată Marţi, 30 Septembrie 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

Employers had in 2007 average work force costs of 10.64 lei per hour, 19.6 percent more than the costs in 2006, according to the National Statistics Institute. The average monthly income rose by 20.3 percent year-on-year to 1,042 lei and the average number of employees snapped to 4.89 million, 218,100 more than the previous year. Judged against the economy average, the monthly net income in 2007 was 2.5 times higher for financial intermediaries, 91.7 percent higher in public administration, 73.1 percent bigger in the extractive industry. It grew by 51.3 percent in the thermal and electricity producing area, by 19.4 percent in transports, depositing and communications and by 12.8 in the education segment. Domains where incomes decreased in 2007 were hotels and restaurants (a 37.5 percent shortage), agriculture and forestry (28.2 percent), commerce (21 percent), processing (16.5 percent), constructions (15.5 percent), health and social security (9 percent). Women gained on average 156 lei more than men, cashing in an average net income of 981 lei. Men employed in the manufacturing segment and in the health and social assistance area proved to be best payed. Geographically speaking, the average monthly net income in 2007 stood below the economy average in 35 counties, the smallest being reported in Covasna, 24 percent below the economy average. The highest income was reported in Bucharest, 34.2 percent above the economy average. The average hourly gross income was in 2007 of 8.09 lei per hour, 21.3 percent higher than the previous year, while the hourly net income grew by 19.8 percent, to 6.04 lei per hour. Average work force cost The average work force cost was of 1.834 lei per employee, 19.9 percent bigger than the previous year. Direct expenditures weighed 76.8 percent of the total work force costs. Of the former, gross salaries, bonuses and payments in kind accounted for 72.5 percent. Insurance and social security expenditures accounted for 19.8 percent of the companies' indirect expenditures. Important rises of the average monthly costs compared to 2006 were reported in the banking segment (33.6 percent), commerce (28.6 percent), public administration (27.2 percent), constructions (24.7 percent), hotels and restaurants (23.3 percent) The average monthly costs reported by financial intermediaries were 2.6 times higher versus the economy average, the costs in extractive industry were 1.9 times higher, electric and thermal energy, gas and water reported a 58.6 percent cost rise, public administration – a 34.2 percent increase, transports, depositing and communications – a 20.8 percent increase. In the remaining segments the average monthly cost stood close to or below the average national cost, the lowest being reported by the fishing and pisciculture segment. Number of employees The average number of employees stood at 4.885 million in 2007, with 218,000 more than in the previous year. The largest year-on-year hike of 59,300 employees was reported in trade, followed by 53,600 in constructions, 38,500 in real-estate transactions, 22,900 in public administration, 14,900 in health and social security and 13,500 in the hotels and restaurants industry. The average number of employees lowered with 10,000 in the extractive industry, 8,100 in agriculture and 5,900 in the processing industry. Men accounted for 53.8 percent of the average number of average number of employees, or 2,628 million persons. Some 56% of employees worked in services in 2007, 41.4 percent in industry and constructions and 2.6 percent in agriculture. The total number of employees at the end of 2007 stood at 5,163 million, 252,900 more than in the similar period of 2006. The smallest year-on-year climb, of 19,000 employees, was registered in the north-eastern region, which accounts for 11.8 percent of the total employees. The biggest hike was reported in the region Bucuresti-Ilfov, which accounts for 19.9 percent of the total persons employed, where the number of employees went up with 77,400. NewsIn