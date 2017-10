Bulgaria is undermining the Nabucco project by joining Russia’s South Stream, official says

Ştire online publicată Vineri, 01 Februarie 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

Bulgaria and Serbia’s participation to Russia’s South Stream gas pipeline project is a move that will weaken the plans for constructing the Nabucco project, the head of European Parliament’s Committee on Foreign Affairs, Jacek Saryusz-Wolski told NewsIn. Saryusz-Wolski, who proposed that EU’s High Representative for Energy Policy position be created, believes the two Russian projects, North Stream and South Stream, resemble “two claws” around Europe. North Stream would connect Russia and Germany, through the Baltic Sea. South Stream should traverse the Black Sea, Bulgaria, Greece and Southern Italy. Nabucco would transport gas from the Caspian Sea region and the Middle East to Europe. The project's goal is to diversify the European Union's power supply sources to cut dependency to Russia. Saryusz-Wolski noted in the race between South Stream and Nabucco, the winner will be the project for which construction works will start first, as this will make the other one useless. The EP official voiced disappointment over Bulgaria’s move of joining the South Stream project, instead of rallying to EU’s energy policy. Saryusz-Wolski also criticized Russia for establishing the price of gas depending on its relations with the country importing it. Bulgaria, Serbia and Italy joined the South Stream project. NewsIn