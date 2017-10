Bucharest Stock Exchange starts day with losses; European, Asian stocks plummet

Ştire online publicată Miercuri, 09 Aprilie 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

Bucharest Stock Exchange (BSE) started the day in the red as fears concerning new losses in America’s financial sector continued to increase; Asian, European shares dived. Opening session deals stood at 2.17 million lei (591,000 euros), down 45 percent against the 3.93 million lei seen yesterday morning. The Dow Jones (DJIA) index lost 0.29 percent, to 12,576 and the S&P 500 lost 0.51 percent, to 1,365. The Nasdaq index dropped 0.68 percent, to 2,348. In Romania, the BET index of the top ten companies lost 1.19 percent to 7,187.33 and the BET-C composite index tracking all listed shares minus investment funds fell 1.17 percent to 5,065.46. The BET-FI index of the five financial companies known as SIFs dropped 1.44 percent to 54,618.70 and the ROTX index for trading blue-chips in Vienna dived 0.85 percent to 16,224.11. SIF Muntenia (SIF4) plummeted 1.19 percent to 1.66 lei. SIF Moldova (SIF2) fell 1.60 percent to 2.46 lei. SIF Oltenia (SIF5) dived 1.01 percent to 2.95 lei. SIF Banat-Crisana (SIF1) lost 1.48 percent to 2.67 lei. SIF Transilvania (SIF3) plunged 1.92 percent, to 1.53 lei. Fifth lender by assets Banca Transilvania (TLV) dipped 0.67 percent, to 0.74 lei. The shares of Romania’s second largest lender by assets BRD SocGen (BRD) lowered 2.26 percent, to 21.60 lei. The Austrian lender Erste Bank, owner of Romania's top lender Banca Comerciala Romana (BCR), saw its shares going up 0.57 percent, to 158 lei. The shares of Impact Developer & Contractor (IMP) decreased 1.75 percent, to 0.2240 lei. Broker Cluj (BRK) shares lost 0.61 percent, to 1.64 lei. NewsIn