Bucharest Stock Exchange starts day mixed on a declining market; European, Asian stocks fall

Ştire online publicată Vineri, 22 Februarie 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

Shares of the investment funds continue to hike at rising bell on the Bucharest Stock Exchange while the market is generally declining; stocks in Europe and Asia fell. Liquidity rose four-fold to 11.8 million lei (3.2 million euros) owing to special transactions with Petrom and Flamingo shares. The BET index measuring the market’s ten top performers dropped 0.27 percent to 7,311.51 and the BET-C index tracking all listed shares minus investment funds slipped 0.39 percent to 5,108.17. The BET-FI index which measures the five financial companies SIFs hiked 0.31 percent to 57,737.73 while the ROTX index for trading blue chips in Vienna lost 0.38 percent to 16,099.70. Shares of oil company Petrom (SNP) were the most liquid today with trades of 3.74 million lei after a special deal with 2 million shares worth 900,000 lei. Quotation idled at 0.4010 lei. Banca Transilvania (TLV), Romania’s fifth lender by assets, saw its shares drop 0.68 percent to 0.73 lei. Home appliances company Flamingo International (FLA) closed a deal with 5.04 million shares worth 1.41 million lei at the reprerence price of 0.28 lei. SIF Banat-Crisana (SIF1) rose 0.75 percent to 2.68 lei while SIF Oltenia (SIF5), SIF Transilvania (SIF3) and SIF Muntenia (SIF4) idled at 3.26 lei, 1.56 lei respectively 1.76 lei. SIF Moldova (SIF2) hiked 0.37 percent to 2.69 lei. BRD SocGen, Romania’s second largest lender by assets, witnessed its shares rise 1.05 percent to 19.20 lei. Electricity transporter Transelectrica (TEL) closed at 27.20 lei, after a 0.73 percent decrease. Gas operator Transgaz Medias (TGN) lost 0.87 percent to 238.90 lei. Erste Bank (EBS) dipped 0.99 percent to 139.80 lei. NewsIn