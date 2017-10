Bucharest Stock Exchange liquidity drops; European, Asian stocks dive

Ştire online publicată Marţi, 06 Mai 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

Bucharest Stock Exchange (BSE) liquidity plunged in today’s opening session and was dominated by the shares of Banca Transilvania and of those belonging to Romania’s five investment funds (SIFs); European, Asian shares dipped. Opening deals lowered more than three times as they amounted to 2.43 million lei (671,344 euros), down against the 8.69 million lei seen in the previous session. In the United States, the Dow Jones (DJIA) index fell 0.68 percent, to 12,969.54 and the S&P index lowered 0.45 percent, to 1,407.12. The Nasdaq index dived 0.52 percent, to 5,108.29. In Romania, the BET index measuring the ten best companies on the Bucharest Stock Exchange rose 0.08 percent to 7,152.91 and the BET-C composite index tracking all listed shares minus investment funds stagnated at 5,108.29. The BET-FI index of the five SIFs upped 0.29 percent to 54,471.07. The ROTX index for trading blue-chips in Vienna rose 0.11 percent to 16,695.34. The shares of Romania’s fifth lender by assets Banca Transilvania (TLV) were the most liquid yet they idled at 0.74 lei. SIF Oltenia (SIF5) upped 0.34 to 2.95 lei, followed by SIF Moldova (SIF2) which advanced 1.29 percent to 2.36 lei. SIF Transilvania (SIF3) fell 1.26 percent to 1.61 lei. SIF Muntenia (SIF4) rose 1.18 percent to 1.72 lei. SIF Banat-Crisana (SIF1) gained 0.39 percent to 2.56 lei. Romania’s second lender by assets BRD SocGen (BRD) stagnated at 21.60 lei and the shares of Transgaz Medias (TGN) fell 0.35 percent, to 226.50 lei. The shares of Compa Sibiu (CMP), working in the automotive industry, hiked 3.77 percent, to 1.10 lei. Erste Bank (EBS) listed on the international tier of the BSE were suspended from trading due to the General Shareholders Assembly. NewsIn