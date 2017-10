Bucharest Stock Exchange indexes fall on opening; European, Asian stocks plunge

Ştire online publicată Marţi, 22 Aprilie 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

Bucharest Stock Exchange (BSE) indexes started the day with moderate decreases and with the financial investment funds (SIFs) diving 1.01 percent; Asian, European shares plunged. Opening session deals stood at 1.25 million lei (approximately 350,000 euros), down against the 4.19 million lei seen yesterday. In the U.S., the Dow Jones (DJIA) index fell 0.19 percent, to 12,825.02 and the S&P index lowered 0.16 percent, to 1,388.17. The Nasdaq index rose 0.21 percent, to 2,408.04. In Romania, the BET index of the top ten companies decreased 0.32 percent to 6,981.05 and the BET-C composite index tracking all listed shares minus investment funds lost 0.09 percent to 4,971.61. The BET-FI index of the five financial companies known as SIFs dropped 1.01 percent to 51,066.26 and the ROTX index for trading blue-chips in Vienna dived 0.62 percent to 15,856.86. Broker Cluj (BRK) shares were the most liquid yet they dipped 2.21 percent, to 1.33 lei. SIF Muntenia (SIF4) shares plunged 1.27 percent, to 1.56 lei and the shares of SIF Oltenia (SIF5) dived 1.07 percent, to 2.77 lei. SIF Banat-Crisana (SIF1) decreased 0.8 percent, to 2.49 lei and SIF Moldova (SIF2) lowered 1.32 percent, to 2.24 lei. The shares of SIF Transilvania (SIF3) fell 0.68 pervent, to 1.45 lei. The Austrian lender Erste Bank, owner of Romania's top lender Banca Comerciala Romana (BCR), saw its shares lose 2.2 percent, to 150.90 lei. Oil refinery Rompetrol Rafinare (RRC) dropped 3.31 percent, to 0.0585 lei. The shares of drugmaker Biofarm (BIO) dipped 0.65 percent, to 0.304 lei. Power transportation company Transelectrica (TEL) cheapened 0.79 percent, to 25.40 lei. NewsIn