Bucharest Stock Exchange has 27 new shareholders after selling 0.015% of its share capital

Ştire online publicată Joi, 10 Aprilie 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

Bucharest Stock Exchange (BSE), Romania’s core trading body, added 27 shareholders to the existing ones after selling 0.015 percent of its share capital, which was converted into preferential shares, a release by BSE reads. A package of 753 shares was transferred. The number of BSE shareholders amounted to 158, after this move. Of these, 66 hold ordinary shares and 92 hold preferential shares. BSE has a share capital of 49.44 million lei, divided into 4.49 million shares. These have a face value of 10 lei. Some 4.76 million are ordinary shares and 184,163 are preferential. BSE’s most important shareholders are brokerage firms, which hold stakes of up to 2.96 percent. SSIF Broker Cluj is BSE’s largest shareholder, with 2.96 percent. It is followed by HTI Valori Mobiliare, with 2.79 percent. NewsIn