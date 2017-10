Bucharest's unemployment rate idles at 1.8% in February for the third time in a row

Unemployment rate in Bucharest remained at 1.8 percent in February, according to the National Agency for Labor Force Occupancy (ANOFM). Bucharest had 18,203 unemployed in February, out of which 10,300 women. Bucharest's active population exceeds one million people, according to ANOFM. Romania's unemployment rate increased 0.2 percent in January against the previous month, to 4.3 percent. The highest jobless rate was registered in Vaslui county, Eastern Romania, (9.4 percent) while the lowest was seen in Timis county, Western Romania (1.3 percent). The jobless rate amongst men increased 0.2 percentage points to 4.5 percent in January, while the rate concerning women went up 0.1 percentage points, to 4.1 percent. NewsIn