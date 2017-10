Brick price in Romania might go up 10% following higher energy prices, official says

Ştire online publicată Miercuri, 27 Februarie 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

The price for a cubic meter of bricks could go up this year by maximum 10 percent following increasing costs and prices for energy and fuels, the general manager of brick and tile producer Ceramica Iasi, Iulian Mangalagiu said. The official said a cubic meter of bricks is now sold for 350 lei. Mangalagiu emphasized brick imports will cover 20 to 25 percent of the internal market’s needs. Mangalagiu believes the increase of the production capacities of both Ceramica and the other companies in this industry should cover the entire brick demand in Romania, by 2011. The company estimates 17 million euros revenues this year planning massive investments in a brick factory in Romania slated to be ready at the beginning of next year. The company’s revenues last year stood at 14 million euros and at 10 million euros in 2006. Net profit is estimated at 3 million euros this year, lower than the 3.8 million euros seen in 2007. The company plans to spend 24 million euros to build a brick factory, according to an announcement at a press conference held today. The general manager of the company said 17 million euros will be doled out for the brick line and the other 7 million euros will be invested in preparing raw materials. The factory spreading over four hectares uses only equipment produced in Italy and Germany, aiming for a double production capacity than other similar factories in Romania, the GM noted, adding starting next year, it can provide the necessary output for the whole eastern region where the company is headquartered. Ceramica Iasi was started in 1992 and is a private company. NewsIn