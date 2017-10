BankingJobs fair in Bucharest provides 3,000 job openings in the banking system for young graduates

Graduates from economic schools and young people with banking experience can find a job among the 3,000 job openings at the BankingJobs fair taking place from April 17 to 19 in Bucharest at the Romanian Banking Institute, a release reads. Two debt recouping companies and 13 of the top banks on the Romanian market and will attend the fair. The banks offer entry-levels as well as middle-management positions. The Romanian banking system is passing through a structural crisis because of the personnel shortage. The banks' continuous development will cause this shortage to deepen over the following years, president of the Romanian Banking Institute, Petru Rares said. Banks in Romania had 66,000 employees in January. Their number is estimated to reach 70,000 by the end of the year. Two years ago the personnel fluctuation in the banking system was 13 percent. It currently stands at 26 percent. Moreover, the deficit of specialists with two to eight years experience is very wide, vice president of the country's Savings Bank (CEC), Cristian Tudorancea said. BRD-Groupe Societe Generale and UniCredit Tiriac Bank have the largest offer at the fair: 1,000 job openings countrywide each. Entrance at the BankingJobs fair is free of charge. The fair is opened from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on April 17 and 18 and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on April 19. NewsIn