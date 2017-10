Avion al Malaysia Airlines cu 239 pasageri a dispărut de pe ecranele radarelor. Aeronava s-ar fi prăbușit lângă Vietnam

1

KUALA LUMPUR, March 8 (Xinhua) -- Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak on Saturday denied reports that a missing Malaysian flight bound for Beijing had crashed. "The search and rescue operations will continue as long as necessary," Najib told reporters in Kuala Lumpur. He said the search area has been enlarged after rescuers failed to locate the missing plane from its last point of contact. Multinational rescue efforts have been launched to try and locate the Malaysian Airlines Boeing 777-200 passenger plane after it lost contact en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing early Saturday.