Authorities mull building an airport and open Danube canal to hold up development in South Bucharest

Vineri, 15 Februarie 2008

Romania's Transportation Ministry plans to open the Danube-Bucharest canal for navigation and to build an airport in the south side of the capital to encourage real estate developers to invest in the area, Minister Ludovic Orban said. A feasibility study is currently ongoing for the airport project and is slated to be completed by mid 2008, according to Orban. The Danube-Bucharest canal is used at present for irrigation. Making it suitable for navigation is extremely important to boost the Danube's navigable potential, the minister deems. Helped by the two projects, authorities aim to draw investors' attention towards Bucharest's south side to counterbalance the north side which is already overfilled with constructions. Moreover, land prices in the south side are eight to ten times cheaper than in the north side of Bucharest. NewsIn