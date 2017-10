Annual inflation widens to 8.63 percent in March as the price of services grew

The annual consumer price index, the indicator measuring inflation, climbed to 8.63 percent in March, a little over the analysts’ estimates; the hike comes after the price of services and fuels upped, Romania’s statistics body (INS) today said. NewsIn