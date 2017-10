ANALYSIS-Real estate financings will support the 20% rise of the Romanian real estate market in 2008

Romania’s leasing market could advance 20 percent this year against the previous, to 6 billion euros and it will be sustained by the growth seen in the real estate, commercial vehicles and equipments areas, the heads of the leasing companies interviewed by NewsIn said. The value of the goods financed through leasing contracts rose 51.59 percent in 2007 against 2006, to 4.94 billion euros, especially because new companies entered this market. Romania’s leasing market will increase 20 percent this year and the real estate sector will hike the most, according to BCR Leasing general manager Claudiu Emanuil Stanescu. The official noted the goods with the largest financed value will come from the auto industry. Yet, Stanescu explained the growth rhythm for this area will not be the same as in 2007. The official said BCR Leasing recorded revenues of 84 million euros in the first quarter of the year compared with the 102 million euros seen for the entire 2007. The leasing market will increase this year too, yet at slower pace than 2007 and will rely on the financings for equipments, trucks and real estate, UniCredit Leasing general manager Septimiu Postelnicu said. “This year will mean for the real estate leasing sector a continuation of the fast increase seen against the overall leasing market. We could expect for this market to exceed 700 million euros at the end of the year,” Postelnicu said. The Romanian leasing market will reach 6 billion euros this year, according to the chief of OTP Leasing Romania, Mircea Dihel, who noted the real estate leasing market depends on the international climate and the investments in this area. Cornel Constantinescu, the head of Romexterra Leasing, believes the leasing market should advance 15 to 20 percent this year, especially because of the increase in the real estate leasing sector. The official noted it is possible for the financings with second-hand cars to increase this year against 2007. The Romanian real estate leasing market last year grew to 461.38 million euros. Some 30 percent stood for the office leasing contracts, according to the data provided by the Leasing and Non-banking Services Association. NewsIn