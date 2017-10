ALERT-Romania’s central bank increases the monetary policy interest to 9%

The Central Bank of Romania (BNR) today upped the monetary policy interest to 9 percent from a previous 8 percent and adopted supplementary prudential measures; the last monetary policy interest increase was performed by BNR in early January. NewsIn