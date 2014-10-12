Teodora Becali, fata lui Gigi Becali, noul șef de marketing la STEAUA BUCUREȘTI

Direcţia de Sănătate Publică Judeţeană (DSPJ) confirmă că în judeţul Constanţa numărul cazurilor de meningită a scăpat de sub control. „Într-adevăr, de la începutul lunii şi până în prezent, au fost înregistrate deja 14 astfel de situaţii. În plus, incidenţa acestor ...
O anchetă internă are loc la Spitalul Clinic de Urgență „Bagdasar Arseni”, după ce familia unei paciente în stare gravă a fost anunţată că ruda lor a murit, deşi femeia era încă în viaţă, informează News.ro.„Am declanşat o anchetă după ce familia unei ...
Acţiune a poliţiştilor Serviciului Rutier Constanţa, din cadrul Inspectoratului de Poliţie Judeţean Constanţa, alături de poliţiştii locali. Mai multe echipaje au fost prezente, ieri, pe bulevardul Alexandru Lăpuşneanu. Chiar dacă acţiunea a vizat controlul microbuzelor care ...
Un nou atac al câinilor maidanzei a avut loc la Iaşi. Victima a ajuns în stare gravă la spital. Atacul a avut loc la doar o zi după ce o altă femeie a ajuns pe mâna medicilor după ce a fost muşcată de 40 de ori de patrupedele de pe străzi.Femeia în vârstă de 59 de ani din ...
La proba scrisă de astăzi ar fi trebuit să se prezinte aproape 800 de candidaţi, dar au absentat 145.Din centrul de examen Liceul Tehnologic „Dimitrie Hurmuzescu” Medgidia a fost eliminat un candidat care a fost prins cu fiţuică.
Zi cu emoţii pentru zeci de „oameni ai legii” din Constanţa. Ieri, la sediul Inspectoratului de Poliţie al Judeţului Constanţa, cei 50 de agenţi de poliţie angajaţi din sursă externă, repartizaţi la posturile de pe raza judeţului, au depus jurământul de ...
Lidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Din cauza proprietăţilor acestora, oficialii lanţului de magazine Lidl au decis să retragă de pe piaţă şi din toate magazinele lor, două produse potenţial mortale pentru anumite categorii de consumatori. Ba mai mult, aceştia cerut ...
Toate posturile pentru încadrarea din sursă externă scoase la concurs de către IGPR s-au ocupat la Constanţa. Dintre cei 333 de candidaţi înscrişi, 75 au reuşit să ocupe posturile de agenţi. Cele patru posturi de reîncadrare au fost ocupate, cinci candidaţi fiind înscrişi pentru ...
O familie din localitatea constănţeană Plopeni este în doliu, după un tragic accident rutier, în a treia zi de Crăciun. O tânără, în vârstă de 20 de ani, care conducea un autoturism marca Honda Civic, în care se mai aflau părinţii săi, s-a răsturnat cu maşina pe DN 2A ...
lsVX6V http://www.QS3PE5ZGdxC9IoVKTAPT2DBYpPkMKqfz.com
ZuliR0 http://www.QS3PE5ZGdxC9IoVKTAPT2DBYpPkMKqfz.com
Please wait can purchase diflucan over counter Ă˘ÂÂI noticed people were moving fast, something was wrong,Ă˘ÂÂ Justino recalled. Ă˘ÂÂI looked up. I saw the cab. I came over and I grabbed one girl. It just happened too fast. I couldnĂ˘ÂÂt move the other bodies Ă˘ÂÂ I couldnĂ˘ÂÂt get them out of the way.Ă˘ÂÂ
Why did you come to ? diflucan buy online By combining information about skeletal movement with information about muscle mechanics, we found that the biceps and triceps tendons of small fruitbats are stretched and store energy as the bat launches from the ground and flies vertically.
How long have you lived here? buy sildalis James West at Barclays believed Halliburton could even issue new debt to accelerate its buyback program. "Though we think a resolution of the Macondo liability is likely required before (Halliburton) makes any significant changes to its capital structure," he added in a note to investors.
Who's calling? buy sildalis Born in London on July 25, 1920, Franklin showed exceptional scholastic aptitude at an early age. After studying chemistry at Cambridge, Franklin went to work as a research associate at King's College London in the Medical Research Council's Biophysics Unit. During her tenure at King's College, she captured X-ray diffraction images of DNA that led to the discovery of the DNA's double helix. Her data was the basis for a 1953 hypothesis regarding the structure of DNA that led to the 1962 Nobel Prize.
I live in London diflucan online order The play is based on an actual incident in pre-World War I England that took place at the Royal Naval College, Osborne. It follows a young man who is wrongly accused of stealing a five-shilling postal order and unceremoniously expelled from school.
I've got a full-time job buy generic diflucan online On Friday, Robert Greifeld, chief executive officer ofNasdaq OMX said the exchange resolved the technicalproblems that led to the halt but could not guarantee therewould never be future glitches. Nasdaq shares gained 1.2 percent to close at $30.83.
Which team do you support? buy sildalis Hate speech denouncing religious minorities like Shi'ites,who make up about 20 percent of Pakistan's population, is freelyavailable online. So are pages maintained by militant groups thePakistani government has banned.
I'm doing a masters in law buy sildalis Few experts foresaw the breadth and depth of the 2008 financial crisis. Since then, though, we've all learned to expect the unexpected. It's entirely possible that a U.S. default could trigger an unprecedented global financial meltdown.