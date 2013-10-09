Stelea mizează pe doi fotbalişti de la Săgeata în „dubla“ cu Irlanda

Arhivă Ediţia digitală Newsletter Vremea Anunţuri Sursa de Sănătate Constanţa Focus Contact

DSP Constanţa: Cazurile de meningită SE CONFIRMĂ!

Direcţia de Sănătate Publică Judeţeană (DSPJ) confirmă că în judeţul Constanţa numărul cazurilor de meningită a scăpat de sub control. „Într-adevăr, de la începutul lunii şi până în prezent, au fost înregistrate deja 14 astfel de situaţii. În plus, incidenţa acestor ...

ANCHETĂ LA SPITAL. Familia unei paciente a fost anunţată că aceasta a murit, deşi ERA ÎNCĂ ÎN VIAŢĂ

O anchetă internă are loc la Spitalul Clinic de Urgență „Bagdasar Arseni”, după ce familia unei paciente în stare gravă a fost anunţată că ruda lor a murit, deşi femeia era încă în viaţă, informează News.ro.„Am declanşat o anchetă după ce familia unei ...

Sancţiuni pentru şoferii microbuzelor şi taxiurilor din Constanţa

Acţiune a poliţiştilor Serviciului Rutier Constanţa, din cadrul Inspectoratului de Poliţie Judeţean Constanţa, alături de poliţiştii locali. Mai multe echipaje au fost prezente, ieri, pe bulevardul Alexandru Lăpuşneanu. Chiar dacă acţiunea a vizat controlul microbuzelor care ...

Câinii maidanezi fac din nou victime. O altă femeie a ajuns la spital, în stare gravă

Un nou atac al câinilor maidanzei a avut loc la Iaşi. Victima a ajuns în stare gravă la spital. Atacul a avut loc la doar o zi după ce o altă femeie a ajuns pe mâna medicilor după ce a fost muşcată de 40 de ori de patrupedele de pe străzi.Femeia în vârstă de 59 de ani din ...

Au fugit de Bac ca dracu' de tămâie

La proba scrisă de astăzi ar fi trebuit să se prezinte aproape 800 de candidaţi, dar au absentat 145.Din centrul de examen Liceul Tehnologic „Dimitrie Hurmuzescu” Medgidia a fost eliminat un candidat care a fost prins cu fiţuică.

Poliţiştii din Constanţa, încadraţi din sursă externă, au depus jurământul

Zi cu emoţii pentru zeci de „oameni ai legii” din Constanţa. Ieri, la sediul Inspectoratului de Poliţie al Judeţului Constanţa, cei 50 de agenţi de poliţie angajaţi din sursă externă, repartizaţi la posturile de pe raza judeţului, au depus jurământul de ...

Lidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Motivele sunt INCREDIBILE

Lidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Din cauza proprietăţilor acestora, oficialii lanţului de magazine Lidl au decis să retragă de pe piaţă şi din toate magazinele lor, două produse potenţial mortale pentru anumite categorii de consumatori. Ba mai mult, aceştia cerut ...

Posturile de poliţişti scoase la concurs în Constanţa, ocupate în totalitate

Toate posturile pentru încadrarea din sursă externă scoase la concurs de către IGPR s-au ocupat la Constanţa. Dintre cei 333 de candidaţi înscrişi, 75 au reuşit să ocupe posturile de agenţi. Cele patru posturi de reîncadrare au fost ocupate, cinci candidaţi fiind înscrişi pentru ...

Veste proastă pentru şoferii care au împlinit 70 de ani. Cum vor mai putea conduce

Şoferii care au împlinit vârsta de 70 de ani vor fi obligaţi să efectueze mai rapid un control medical pentru a primi dreptul de a mai conduce o maşină pe drumurile publice, permisul lor auto urmând astfel să aibă o valabilitate mai scurtă. Astăzi, permisul lor auto este valabil ...

Stirile zilei de Miercuri, 28 Decembrie 2016 - Cuget Liber Online

Stelea mizează pe doi fotbalişti de la Săgeata în „dubla“ cu Irlanda

Ştire online publicată Miercuri, 09 Octombrie 2013. Autor: Sorin MIHALACHE
Selecţionerul naţionalei de tineret a României, Bogdan Stelea, a anunţat, ieri, lotul pentru „dubla” cu Irlanda, programată pe 11 şi 15 octombrie, în Grupa a 6-a a preliminariilor Campionatului European, ediţia 2013-2015.

20 de jucători sunt convocaţi de selecţioner, doi dintre ei fiind legitimaţi la Săgeata Năvodari: mijlocaşul Andrei Florean şi atacantul Mihai Roman. Ceilalţi tricolori sunt Laurenţiu Brănescu (Juve Stabia), Alexandru Buzbuchi (FC Viitorul) - portari; Claudiu Iordache (ACS Poli Timişoara), Constantin Nica (Atalanta), Alexandru Creţu, Adrian Avrămia (CSMS Iaşi), Deian Boldor (AS Roma), Ştefan Popescu (AC Ajaccio), Alin Toşca (FC Viitorul) - fundaşi; Romario Benzar, Alin Cârstocea, Alexandru Băluţă (FC Viitorul), Alexandru Dan, Claudiu Bumba (ASA Târgu Mureş), Mădălin Martin (Rapid Bucureşti), Steliano Filip, Dorin Rotariu (Dinamo Bucureşti) - mijlocaşi; Andrei Ciolacu (Rapid Bucureşti) - atacant.

Partida România - Irlanda, din Grupa a 6-a a preliminariilor Campionatului European, se va disputa vineri, de la ora 19.30, la Piatra Neamţ, meciul retur urmând să se joace pe 15 octombrie, de la ora 17.00, la Sligo.

v v v

Fotbalistul Robert Băjan, de la FC Farul Constanţa, a fost convocat la naţionala Under 19 a României. Tricolorii susţin în această perioadă, în Polonia, turneul de calificare la Turul de Elită al Campionatului European, ediţia 2013 / 2014.

Din serie, alături de România şi ţara gazdă, mai fac parte Armenia şi Lituania. Partidele se joacă pe 10, 12 şi 15 octombrie. 

