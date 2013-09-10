Rugby, FRR / Jucătorul Etapei a XX-a, Ion Florentin

Arhivă Ediţia digitală Newsletter Vremea Anunţuri Sursa de Sănătate Constanţa Focus Contact

Meningită la Constanţa

Pacient de România

Constanţa şi maxi taxiurile

Problema câinilor maidanezi, la Constanţa

Bacalaureat 2016

Poliţist în România

Alerte alimentare

Angajări în Poliţie

Accidente rutiere

DSP Constanţa: Cazurile de meningită SE CONFIRMĂ!DSP Constanţa: Cazurile de meningită SE CONFIRMĂ!

Direcţia de Sănătate Publică Judeţeană (DSPJ) confirmă că în judeţul Constanţa numărul cazurilor de meningită a scăpat de sub control. „Într-adevăr, de la începutul lunii şi până în prezent, au fost înregistrate deja 14 astfel de situaţii. În plus, incidenţa acestor ...

ANCHETĂ LA SPITAL. Familia unei paciente a fost anunţată că aceasta a murit, deşi ERA ÎNCĂ ÎN VIAŢĂANCHETĂ LA SPITAL. Familia unei paciente a fost anunţată că aceasta a murit, deşi ERA ÎNCĂ ÎN VIAŢĂ

O anchetă internă are loc la Spitalul Clinic de Urgență „Bagdasar Arseni”, după ce familia unei paciente în stare gravă a fost anunţată că ruda lor a murit, deşi femeia era încă în viaţă, informează News.ro.„Am declanşat o anchetă după ce familia unei ...

Sancţiuni pentru şoferii microbuzelor şi taxiurilor din ConstanţaSancţiuni pentru şoferii microbuzelor şi taxiurilor din Constanţa

Acţiune a poliţiştilor Serviciului Rutier Constanţa, din cadrul Inspectoratului de Poliţie Judeţean Constanţa, alături de poliţiştii locali. Mai multe echipaje au fost prezente, ieri, pe bulevardul Alexandru Lăpuşneanu. Chiar dacă acţiunea a vizat controlul microbuzelor care ...

Câinii maidanezi fac din nou victime. O altă femeie a ajuns la spital, în stare gravăCâinii maidanezi fac din nou victime. O altă femeie a ajuns la spital, în stare gravă

Un nou atac al câinilor maidanzei a avut loc la Iaşi. Victima a ajuns în stare gravă la spital. Atacul a avut loc la doar o zi după ce o altă femeie a ajuns pe mâna medicilor după ce a fost muşcată de 40 de ori de patrupedele de pe străzi.Femeia în vârstă de 59 de ani din ...

Au fugit de Bac ca dracuAu fugit de Bac ca dracu' de tămâie

La proba scrisă de astăzi ar fi trebuit să se prezinte aproape 800 de candidaţi, dar au absentat 145.Din centrul de examen Liceul Tehnologic „Dimitrie Hurmuzescu” Medgidia a fost eliminat un candidat care a fost prins cu fiţuică.

Poliţiştii din Constanţa, încadraţi din sursă externă, au depus jurământulPoliţiştii din Constanţa, încadraţi din sursă externă, au depus jurământul

Zi cu emoţii pentru zeci de „oameni ai legii” din Constanţa. Ieri, la sediul Inspectoratului de Poliţie al Judeţului Constanţa, cei 50 de agenţi de poliţie angajaţi din sursă externă, repartizaţi la posturile de pe raza judeţului, au depus jurământul de ...

Lidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Motivele sunt INCREDIBILELidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Motivele sunt INCREDIBILE

Lidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Din cauza proprietăţilor acestora, oficialii lanţului de magazine Lidl au decis să retragă de pe piaţă şi din toate magazinele lor, două produse potenţial mortale pentru anumite categorii de consumatori. Ba mai mult, aceştia cerut ...

Posturile de poliţişti scoase la concurs în Constanţa, ocupate în totalitatePosturile de poliţişti scoase la concurs în Constanţa, ocupate în totalitate

Toate posturile pentru încadrarea din sursă externă scoase la concurs de către IGPR s-au ocupat la Constanţa. Dintre cei 333 de candidaţi înscrişi, 75 au reuşit să ocupe posturile de agenţi. Cele patru posturi de reîncadrare au fost ocupate, cinci candidaţi fiind înscrişi pentru ...

Accident mortal pe bulevardul Brătianu, după ce a intrat cu maşina în stâlpAccident mortal pe bulevardul Brătianu, după ce a intrat cu maşina în stâlp

Un bărbat, în vârstă de 75 de ani, şi-a pierdut viaţa duminică dimineaţă şi alte două persoane au fost grav rănite, după ce şoferul unui autoturism marca Ford a intrat într-un stâlp de pe marginea drumului. Accidentul a avut loc pe bulevardul I.C. Brătianu, după ce şoferul ...

Stirile zilei de Vineri, 23 Decembrie 2016 - Cuget Liber Online

Homepage Social Sănătate Eveniment Sport Cultură-Educaţie Politică Economie Fun
Mai multe ştiri online:

Rugby, FRR / Jucătorul Etapei a XX-a, Ion Florentin

Ştire online publicată Marţi, 10 Septembrie 2013. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.
foto: http://www.super-liga.ro/
Rugby, FRR / Jucătorul Etapei a XX-a, Ion Florentin - rps7232-1378803946.jpg
Etapa a XX-a a SuperLigii CEC Bank le-a adus fata in fata in jocul final al Play-Out-ului pe CSM Bucuresti Olimpia si Universitatea Cluj. Meciul in urma caruia s-a stabilit ocupanta pozitiei cu numarul cinci a fost castigat de gazde cu scorul de 25-3.

Citeşte mai departe...





Părerea ta contează !
43 comentarii. Pagina 1 din 5. Click pe pagina dorită : 1 2 ...5 
1
RSazElvqIOE
6 octombrie 2014
owHEEnuaMo

Ztpfzh http://www.QS3PE5ZGdxC9IoVKTAPT2DBYpPkMKqfz.com

2
OCXNFKkOyS
21 octombrie 2014
YbATaUEFHujNOadzS

What company are you calling from? generic fluconazole good diflucan She remained hospitalized in stable condition on Friday, said Lt. Mark Stuart. Police don't have a motive and no arrest has been made. No one else in the home -- her two sisters, ages 15 and 23, and an 8-month-old brother -- were injured.

3
nFeclGWKCxzwwov
21 octombrie 2014
sJnPiXzbiIQeAznaTX

I'd like to pay this cheque in, please diflucan no prescription For tourists, Dubai is a fun theme park with plenty of diversion. I don’t know how many people actually left Dubai in the crash, but the place is still almost 90 per cent foreign national, I was told. We didn’t meet one true native in a week of travelling around. We were helped, guided, driven and entertained by people from all over the Indian subcontinent, Scandinavia, Egypt, Romania, the Philippines, New Zealand and everywhere in between.

4
IumFAeYayrKpnGx
21 octombrie 2014
RoPqGwzHhzRHs

A few months diflucan online no prescription The Council will hold an informal meeting with members of the opposition Syrian National Coalition (SNC) on Friday to discuss humanitarian access, how to end the violence and other issues, Britain's U.N. envoy said on Tuesday.

5
BlHdJgtgOCkZrFaTXot
21 octombrie 2014
VsmnUfDMerKC

Can you put it on the scales, please? diflucan 200 mg Kate Hudson said she 'wouldn't count' out the idea of marrying rocker boyfriend Matthew Bellamy – and for good reason. She's engaged! The actress confirmed her new relationship status on the 'Today' show, when host Matt Lauer asked to see Hudson's left hand, which was sporting a giant diamond ring. 'This is new! I'm engaged,' Hudson said.

6
yJPMLSxKOapFfybLENG
21 octombrie 2014
WeUesaaKtDRfLZVDTf

An accountancy practice buy albendazole online no prescription Savage earlier told Reuters the company was examining alloptions to stay afloat, including closing its flagship GCP fund,which has lost 10 percent so far this year. Its Multi-StrategyFund has lost 8.9 percent.

7
ZpJWtxNGsJVhR
21 octombrie 2014
NPAozHrwDLNJtESaD

We work together albendazole tablets ip 400 mg What is musical form? Look at the textbooks, and it seems as if form is do to with the eye rather than the ear. They offer a whole range of types, laid out in neat diagrams like architect’s ground-plans – rondo, sonata, “slow-movement form”, da-capo aria, and all the rest.

8
wlwXclkWPw
21 octombrie 2014
yrplskIuYglXLB

What do you want to do when you've finished? difference in 50 vs 100mg clomid response They "have sent out emails around the world and turned this into a show possibly, and therefore they want people around the world to watch maybe them and others on the Senate floor," Corker said on the Senate floor.

9
weKfBNIMrhQDj
21 octombrie 2014
gVKaWxuteVpXvlsApZ

This is your employment contract cytotec mg "We've got to assume that maybe Enhanced Campaigns is not going to provide the pricing boost that a lot of people were expecting," said JMP Securities analyst Ronald Josey, referring to a new ad policy program unveiled by Google in February.

10
hjhGBqqlGtYYe
22 octombrie 2014
urDWecnRcYMzvZZQDd

nI44Q1 kdifxjyjkhqd, [url=http://qtppivoforcu.com/]qtppivoforcu[/url], [link=http://nsjihbgdqzmm.com/]nsjihbgdqzmm[/link], http://fjcdzruijzzx.com/

43 comentarii. Pagina 1 din 5. Click pe pagina dorită : 1 2 ...5 

Top ştiri din ultimele 7 zile

Ziar.com Revista presei
Pagina a fost generata in 0.1321 secunde