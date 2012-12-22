Arhivă Ediţia digitală Newsletter Vremea Anunţuri Sursa de Sănătate Constanţa Focus Contact

Rafael Nadal, inapt pentru turneul amical de la Abu Dhabi

Ştire online publicată Sâmbătă, 22 Decembrie 2012. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.
foto: Rafael Nadal/ telegraph.co.uk
Rafael Nadal, inapt pentru turneul amical de la Abu Dhabi - nadal2311531b-1356511810.jpg
Rafael Nadal a anunţat că nu va putea evolua în turneul amical de la Abu Dhabi, ocazie cu care trebuia să revină în circuit după aproape o jumătate de an de absenţă.

"Sunt foarte dezamăgit că nu voi putea să joc la Abu Dhabi. Eram foarte nerăbdător să mă întorc pe teren şi întotdeauna m-am simţit bine la acest turneu şi îmi pare rău că îl voi rata", a mărturisit Rafael Nadal pe pagina sa de Facebook, citează realitatea.net.

Rafael Nadal şi-a revenit după accidentarea la genunchi, anunţând motivele pentru care va lipsi de la turneul din Emirate: "Recuperarea mea a decurs bine, genunchiul meu e bine şi abia aşteptam să joc. Din păcate, doctorii m-au informat că am nevoie de odihnă din cauza unui virus la stomac. Vreau să îmi cer scuze fanilor din Emiratele Arabe Unite, dar şi celor din întreaga lume. Sper să pot veni la următoarea ediţie şi să o şi câştig".

Turneul de la Abu Dhabi se desfăşoară în perioada 27-29 decembrie, ajungând la cea de-a cincea ediţie, două dintre ele fiind câştigate de Nadal. Spaniolul de 26 de ani a ajuns pe locul patru în clasamentul ATP, fiind depăşit de Djokovic, Federer şi Murray. Ultimul meci oficial în care Nadal a evoluat a fost în vară, la Wimbledon, în turul al II-lea, când a pierdut împotriva cehului Lukas Rosol, scor 7-6(9), 4-6, 4-6, 6-2, 4-6, transmite sursa citată.

 

