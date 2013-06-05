Piloţii constănţeni turează motoarele pentru etapa a II-a a Naţionalelor de Karting

Arhivă Ediţia digitală Newsletter Vremea Anunţuri Sursa de Sănătate Constanţa Focus Contact

Direcţia de Sănătate Publică Judeţeană (DSPJ) confirmă că în judeţul Constanţa numărul cazurilor de meningită a scăpat de sub control. „Într-adevăr, de la începutul lunii şi până în prezent, au fost înregistrate deja 14 astfel de situaţii. În plus, incidenţa acestor ...

O anchetă internă are loc la Spitalul Clinic de Urgență „Bagdasar Arseni”, după ce familia unei paciente în stare gravă a fost anunţată că ruda lor a murit, deşi femeia era încă în viaţă, informează News.ro.„Am declanşat o anchetă după ce familia unei ...

Acţiune a poliţiştilor Serviciului Rutier Constanţa, din cadrul Inspectoratului de Poliţie Judeţean Constanţa, alături de poliţiştii locali. Mai multe echipaje au fost prezente, ieri, pe bulevardul Alexandru Lăpuşneanu. Chiar dacă acţiunea a vizat controlul microbuzelor care ...

Un nou atac al câinilor maidanzei a avut loc la Iaşi. Victima a ajuns în stare gravă la spital. Atacul a avut loc la doar o zi după ce o altă femeie a ajuns pe mâna medicilor după ce a fost muşcată de 40 de ori de patrupedele de pe străzi.Femeia în vârstă de 59 de ani din ...

La proba scrisă de astăzi ar fi trebuit să se prezinte aproape 800 de candidaţi, dar au absentat 145.Din centrul de examen Liceul Tehnologic „Dimitrie Hurmuzescu” Medgidia a fost eliminat un candidat care a fost prins cu fiţuică.

Zi cu emoţii pentru zeci de „oameni ai legii” din Constanţa. Ieri, la sediul Inspectoratului de Poliţie al Judeţului Constanţa, cei 50 de agenţi de poliţie angajaţi din sursă externă, repartizaţi la posturile de pe raza judeţului, au depus jurământul de ...

Lidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Din cauza proprietăţilor acestora, oficialii lanţului de magazine Lidl au decis să retragă de pe piaţă şi din toate magazinele lor, două produse potenţial mortale pentru anumite categorii de consumatori. Ba mai mult, aceştia cerut ...

Toate posturile pentru încadrarea din sursă externă scoase la concurs de către IGPR s-au ocupat la Constanţa. Dintre cei 333 de candidaţi înscrişi, 75 au reuşit să ocupe posturile de agenţi. Cele patru posturi de reîncadrare au fost ocupate, cinci candidaţi fiind înscrişi pentru ...

Un bărbat, în vârstă de 75 de ani, şi-a pierdut viaţa duminică dimineaţă şi alte două persoane au fost grav rănite, după ce şoferul unui autoturism marca Ford a intrat într-un stâlp de pe marginea drumului. Accidentul a avut loc pe bulevardul I.C. Brătianu, după ce şoferul ...

Piloţii constănţeni turează motoarele pentru etapa a II-a a Naţionalelor de Karting

Miercuri, 05 Iunie 2013. Autor: Andrei ALDEA
 După desfăşurarea primei etape a Campionatului Naţional de Karting - Dunlop, în luna aprilie, la Bucureşti, acolo unde constănţenii de la CRG au reuşit să se claseze pe locuri fruntaşe, săptămâna viitoare, piloţii

de pe Litoral urmează să participe la cea de-a doua etapă, la Braşov, unde speră să obţină performanţe şi mai bune.

Tinerii piloţi ai Constanţei din echipa CRG Kart, Răzvan Onoaie, Ştefan Manolache, Ştefan Badea Hahui şi Andrei Pisică, se pregătesc intens pentru cea de-a doua rundă a Campionatului Naţional de Karting - Dunlop, programată pe 15-16 iunie, la Braşov, pe noua pistă recent amenajată de la Prejmer.

În prima etapă, desfăşurată pe 20-21 aprilie, pe pista Amckart, din Bucureşti, constănţenii au obţinut rezultate onorante. Cea mai bună clasare i-a aparţinut vicecampionului naţional din 2012 la Kid, Răzvan Onoaie, pilot care a promovat anul acesta la clasa Pufo (kart nr. 10) şi care a ocupat poziţia a III-a în etapa precedentă. Colegii lui Răzvan participă fiecare la o categorie diferită de kart.

Astfel, campionul de anul trecut al clasei Kid, Manolache, participă în prezent la clasa Mini (kart nr. 13); Pisică concurează la clasa KF2 (kart nr. 46), la care, anul trecut, a obţinut primul loc în ultima etapă, iar Badea Hahui debutează anul acesta la clasa Kid (kart nr. 55).

Tatăl unuia din aceşti viitori „schumacheri”, Bogdan Onoaie, ne-a explicat cât de greu este pentru un copil să stăpânească kartul şi nivelul muncii depuse pentru a deveni printre cei mai buni de pe pistă.

„Este foarte greu să participi într-un kart profesionist, aşa cum fac ei. Un kart de agrement este de zece ori mai uşor decât unul profesionist. M-am urcat într-un kart profesionist, iar atunci când am coborât, mă dureau mâinile! Este mecanică pură, nu există sisteme moderne de control, ca ABS-ul. Este foarte greu să poţi ţine kartul turat la maxim între 8-12 ture. Într-o tură de pistă de 1.250 metri sunt cam 14-15 curbe. Nu este un lucru uşor ceea ce fac ei”, ne-a spus Bogdan Onoaie.

Costuri mari pentru întreţinerea kartului

Karting-ul este un sport destul de costisitor, mai ales atunci când vrei să fii printre primii sosiţi la linia de „finish”. Piesele sunt costisitoare, iar kartul are nevoie de îngrijiri mecanice după fiecare cursă. Partea bună în această poveste este că în campionat sunt doar şase etape. Cu toate astea, părinţii sunt cei care suportă toate cheltuielile.

„Nu avem niciun sponsor în acest moment. Dar căutăm, toţi părinţii caută. Investitorii nu sunt atraşi de acest sport şi nici legislaţia nu prea ajută firmele să sponsorizeze sportul”, a explicat Onoaie senior.

Obiectiv pentru 2013: clasarea pe podium

Anul acesta, juniorul Onoaie, împreună cu principalul său susţinător, tatăl, şi-au propus o clasare pe podium la clasa Pufo.

„Obiectivul pentru acest an este să ne situăm pe podium. În karting este complicat să-ţi propui să fii primul, pentru că sunt alţi copii care sunt de mai mulţi ani la clasa respectivă. La Pufo, unde este Răzvan, liderul participă de patru ani la această clasă”, a precizat Bogdan Onoaie.

De menţionat că, acum două săptămâni, tinerii de la CRG au participat la Motorsport Event, eveniment organizat în parcarea de la Maritimo Shopping Center, unde au făcut o demonstraţie de karting. 

