Mutu despre Pițurcă: "Stie o singură schemă"

7

uheffhy@gmail.com

It used to be that designers showed clothes at Fashion Week to court the influential few, mainly the buyers and fashion editors who determined what styles would be hot in retail stores a season away. But now they are starting to sidestep the middleman. Web technology, and a desire to entice luxury shoppers who are suddenly spending again, are spurring designers to fling open the tent flaps to their runway shows and appeal directly to shoppers. In this fall's women's runway shows, which started Thursday with New York Fashion Week and continue throughout the next month in London, Paris and Milan, shoppers at their keyboards will have a frontrow seat. Gucci will allow anyone to sign up to watch its show online, and will let viewers share live Webcam videos as though they were playing with YouTube. Alexander Wang is projecting video of its show on a "moving billboard" in Manhattan, and Betsey Johnson is showing live Web versions of the show and the backstage frenzy before it. And in the most aggressive outreach, Burberry. Ray Ban Rb3025 Aviator Sunglasses http://d3dgear.com/Ray-Ban-Rb3025-Aviator-Sunglasses.asp