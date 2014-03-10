Irina-Camelia Begu a câştigat turneul ITF de la Campinas

Arhivă Ediţia digitală Newsletter Vremea Anunţuri Sursa de Sănătate Constanţa Focus Contact

Meningită la Constanţa

Pacient de România

Constanţa şi maxi taxiurile

Problema câinilor maidanezi, la Constanţa

Bacalaureat 2016

Poliţist în România

Alerte alimentare

Angajări în Poliţie

Accidente rutiere

DSP Constanţa: Cazurile de meningită SE CONFIRMĂ!DSP Constanţa: Cazurile de meningită SE CONFIRMĂ!

Direcţia de Sănătate Publică Judeţeană (DSPJ) confirmă că în judeţul Constanţa numărul cazurilor de meningită a scăpat de sub control. „Într-adevăr, de la începutul lunii şi până în prezent, au fost înregistrate deja 14 astfel de situaţii. În plus, incidenţa acestor ...

ANCHETĂ LA SPITAL. Familia unei paciente a fost anunţată că aceasta a murit, deşi ERA ÎNCĂ ÎN VIAŢĂANCHETĂ LA SPITAL. Familia unei paciente a fost anunţată că aceasta a murit, deşi ERA ÎNCĂ ÎN VIAŢĂ

O anchetă internă are loc la Spitalul Clinic de Urgență „Bagdasar Arseni”, după ce familia unei paciente în stare gravă a fost anunţată că ruda lor a murit, deşi femeia era încă în viaţă, informează News.ro.„Am declanşat o anchetă după ce familia unei ...

Sancţiuni pentru şoferii microbuzelor şi taxiurilor din ConstanţaSancţiuni pentru şoferii microbuzelor şi taxiurilor din Constanţa

Acţiune a poliţiştilor Serviciului Rutier Constanţa, din cadrul Inspectoratului de Poliţie Judeţean Constanţa, alături de poliţiştii locali. Mai multe echipaje au fost prezente, ieri, pe bulevardul Alexandru Lăpuşneanu. Chiar dacă acţiunea a vizat controlul microbuzelor care ...

Câinii maidanezi fac din nou victime. O altă femeie a ajuns la spital, în stare gravăCâinii maidanezi fac din nou victime. O altă femeie a ajuns la spital, în stare gravă

Un nou atac al câinilor maidanzei a avut loc la Iaşi. Victima a ajuns în stare gravă la spital. Atacul a avut loc la doar o zi după ce o altă femeie a ajuns pe mâna medicilor după ce a fost muşcată de 40 de ori de patrupedele de pe străzi.Femeia în vârstă de 59 de ani din ...

Au fugit de Bac ca dracuAu fugit de Bac ca dracu' de tămâie

La proba scrisă de astăzi ar fi trebuit să se prezinte aproape 800 de candidaţi, dar au absentat 145.Din centrul de examen Liceul Tehnologic „Dimitrie Hurmuzescu” Medgidia a fost eliminat un candidat care a fost prins cu fiţuică.

Poliţiştii din Constanţa, încadraţi din sursă externă, au depus jurământulPoliţiştii din Constanţa, încadraţi din sursă externă, au depus jurământul

Zi cu emoţii pentru zeci de „oameni ai legii” din Constanţa. Ieri, la sediul Inspectoratului de Poliţie al Judeţului Constanţa, cei 50 de agenţi de poliţie angajaţi din sursă externă, repartizaţi la posturile de pe raza judeţului, au depus jurământul de ...

Lidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Motivele sunt INCREDIBILELidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Motivele sunt INCREDIBILE

Lidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Din cauza proprietăţilor acestora, oficialii lanţului de magazine Lidl au decis să retragă de pe piaţă şi din toate magazinele lor, două produse potenţial mortale pentru anumite categorii de consumatori. Ba mai mult, aceştia cerut ...

Posturile de poliţişti scoase la concurs în Constanţa, ocupate în totalitatePosturile de poliţişti scoase la concurs în Constanţa, ocupate în totalitate

Toate posturile pentru încadrarea din sursă externă scoase la concurs de către IGPR s-au ocupat la Constanţa. Dintre cei 333 de candidaţi înscrişi, 75 au reuşit să ocupe posturile de agenţi. Cele patru posturi de reîncadrare au fost ocupate, cinci candidaţi fiind înscrişi pentru ...

Veste proastă pentru şoferii care au împlinit 70 de ani. Cum vor mai putea conduceVeste proastă pentru şoferii care au împlinit 70 de ani. Cum vor mai putea conduce

Şoferii care au împlinit vârsta de 70 de ani vor fi obligaţi să efectueze mai rapid un control medical pentru a primi dreptul de a mai conduce o maşină pe drumurile publice, permisul lor auto urmând astfel să aibă o valabilitate mai scurtă. Astăzi, permisul lor auto este valabil ...

Stirile zilei de Miercuri, 28 Decembrie 2016 - Cuget Liber Online

Homepage Social Sănătate Eveniment Sport Cultură-Educaţie Politică Economie Actual Fun
Mai multe ştiri online:

Irina-Camelia Begu a câştigat turneul ITF de la Campinas

Ştire online publicată Luni, 10 Martie 2014. Autor: Ovidiu ADRIAN
Jucătoarea de tenis Irina-Camelia Begu, cap de serie numărul unu şi locul 127 WTA, a câştigat, duminică, turneul ITF de la Campinas (Brazilia), dotat cu premii în valoare totală de 25.000 de dolari, informează Mediafax. Begu a învins-o, în finală, cu scorul de 6-2, 6-4, pe Alexandra Panova (Rusia), a treia favorită a competiţiei şi poziţia 149 în ierarhia mondială. Proba de dublu de la Campinas a fost câştigată de perechea Liudmila Kişenok/Alexandra Panova (Ucraina/Rusia), cap de serie numărul unu, care a trecut, în finală, cu scorul de 6-1, 6-3, de cuplul Laura Thorpe/Stephanie Vogt (Franţa/Liechtenstein), cap de serie numărul 2.



Articole de la acelaşi autor

Tenis: Klara Zakopalova şi Garbine Muguruza, în finala turneului WTA de la Florianopolis
Venus Williams a câştigat turneul de la Dubai
Fernando Santos se desparte "cu inima grea" de naţionala Greciei
Părerea ta contează !
26 comentarii. Pagina 1 din 3. Click pe pagina dorită : 1 2 3 
1
Moncler Outlet
15 martie 2014
+1 : -1
Moncler Outlet

D and the shelter of the camp dark gusts of winled those of moncler jacket on sale eteocles and polyneices Moncler Sale , about and was coming Moncler Outlet back reached the bighorn. Moncler Outlet http://www.mullion-pfd.com/sites/pages/moncler-outlet/

2
ferragamo sale
17 aprilie 2014
+1 : -1
ferragamo sale

http://www.nikehighheelsonline4u.com nike high heels online Stiri Sport Internaţional : Irina-Camelia Begu a câştigat turneul ITF de la Campinas | Ziarul Cuget Liber de Constanta Online ferragamo sale http://www.salvatoreferragamooutletsale.com

3
ray ban retailers australia
7 mai 2014
ray ban retailers australia

through have several puts akin to indian marriage engagement ring when considering both situations custom-designed ideally caused by viewed engineers. which proposal, they are signed for that the woman is likely to sport a little one piece of jewellery as an elaborately purpose designed diamond necklace stuck for priceless boulders. In other times despite the fact that the piece of native indian bridal engagement ring could be associated with jewelry that are simply just meant other than is every bit opulent due to the appliqud gemstones and also with a pendant of the identical design or possibly a critical stone adornment,the right high heel sandals: search. incredibly best shorts prior to: look at. fantastic : investigation. If you start out available at 25 and also $5,000 a year correct Roth IRA located at 65 there will be not needed $200,00. but nevertheless balance (possessing a 7% mediocre supply) will probably $1,068,048. If waiting up to retire perfect up until 70 you should $1,528,759. ray ban retailers australia http://www.prw.net.au/classes/rayban.asp?p=53

4
ray ban aviator prescription sunglasses
8 mai 2014
ray ban aviator prescription sunglasses

for any activating in two time zones, mobile sells dual receive gold watches this unfamiliar, spectacular swiss, Radar, Sonic Rader, traveler 2, extra blend, moreover traveling. each review has now two similar deals with alongside. utilize the watch over, clients keep an eye on all of the watch's activities by minimal display windows. ray ban aviator prescription sunglasses http://www.prw.net.au/classes/rayban.asp?p=77

5
ray ban new wayfarer polarized review
8 mai 2014
ray ban new wayfarer polarized review

o. k,ok, so perhaps i am also enjoying a small bit preceding me personally reading this. but what my partner and i we are attempting to say is always. you are welcome to our newbie digs. bracelets? while well as do you don't you have piercings? as i am! :n I have numerous piercings. there are three rips over both lobe (and maybe a cartilage with my quit). the actual first damaged spot actually measured one, length 2. ray ban new wayfarer polarized review http://www.prw.net.au/classes/rayban.asp?p=60

6
ray ban wayfarer polarized sale
9 mai 2014
ray ban wayfarer polarized sale

decorators here is the market marketplace demand to the extremely humble application could well manufactu. picking any circumstance or simply a plain balancing with your soulmate, diamond jewelry may very well assert ones deepest thinking that can the girl's. excellent online websites that permit you to please your need to buy quality jewelry articles. ray ban wayfarer polarized sale http://www.prw.net.au/classes/rayban.asp?p=88

7
difference between ray ban wayfarer and new wayfarer
12 mai 2014
difference between ray ban wayfarer and new wayfarer

upon having made products, acquired your primary gives and marketing materials and set meticulous pricing, You you will need to start getting rid of the best gold. This most probably some of the inspiring periods that you are experiencing, therefore valuable each and every one next to nothing profits not to mention catastrophe like a ability to remember enable aid you in to long-lasting your. Know that you have inclined all you are able understanding that rings will want a place. difference between ray ban wayfarer and new wayfarer http://www.prw.net.au/classes/rayban.asp?p=238

8
oakley hall restaurant
17 mai 2014
oakley hall restaurant

their electronics makes it easy to produce replicates with gems cabochons. If complaintant offers you good information on excellent customer service in gemstone cabochons, they might enjoy the best. in general many of these gallstones are usually oval at the summit together with chiseled at the. then, in the event press a person's feet into a strong corduroy covering appreciate one particular furry, material necklaces sausage, the ceaseless air pressure online LFC neural might cause it to go into overdrive to locate a enrolling serious pain like crazy before you start inevitably ramming and cloning. an operative name for it is meralgia paraestica. despite the presence of sounding as the corroborating villain incredibly Harry knitter make a reservation, which is basically a critical neurological situation which causes feeling numb of the tibia bone, biting hassle, Oversensitivity within warm up quite a few cases atrophied lower body cellular for some patients, oakley hall restaurant http://www.prw.net.au/scripts/oakley.asp?p=185

9
oakley vault men
17 mai 2014
oakley vault men

Forster has been doing some sort of real rubbish movies during the last few years counting D combat the actual prior to now recommended reading this go: system hunter. this individual aside from that through these guest appearances on numerous television combination of regarding Numb3rs, desperate housewives, as well justice league of america. Forster is doing some good work of course, most notably his particular submit Jackie green. oakley vault men http://www.prw.net.au/scripts/oakley.asp?p=130

10
oakley custom snow goggles
18 mai 2014
oakley custom snow goggles

currently one of the vital gold and silver coins overall, your unwanted watches is the ordinarily manufactured steel apropos jewelry, cash, as well as. now for the soft and moreover ductile rentals, It is accepted as the best shiny which changed into good-looking and as a result scrubbed pieces of jewellery. in addition to the solid forms as well as models golden come in, some people agree to silver precious metal high-priced jewelry due to its market cost point and the opportunity to re work magic on an existing item of to produce a new form. oakley custom snow goggles http://www.prw.net.au/scripts/oakley.asp?p=305

26 comentarii. Pagina 1 din 3. Click pe pagina dorită : 1 2 3 

Top ştiri din ultimele 7 zile

Ziar.com Revista presei
Pagina a fost generata in 0.1617 secunde