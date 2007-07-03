Farul joacă acasă, în primele şapte etape, cu Steaua, Dinamo şi CFR Cluj

Arhivă Ediţia digitală Newsletter Vremea Anunţuri Sursa de Sănătate Constanţa Focus Contact

DSP Constanţa: Cazurile de meningită SE CONFIRMĂ!DSP Constanţa: Cazurile de meningită SE CONFIRMĂ!

Direcţia de Sănătate Publică Judeţeană (DSPJ) confirmă că în judeţul Constanţa numărul cazurilor de meningită a scăpat de sub control. „Într-adevăr, de la începutul lunii şi până în prezent, au fost înregistrate deja 14 astfel de situaţii. În plus, incidenţa acestor ...

ANCHETĂ LA SPITAL. Familia unei paciente a fost anunţată că aceasta a murit, deşi ERA ÎNCĂ ÎN VIAŢĂANCHETĂ LA SPITAL. Familia unei paciente a fost anunţată că aceasta a murit, deşi ERA ÎNCĂ ÎN VIAŢĂ

O anchetă internă are loc la Spitalul Clinic de Urgență „Bagdasar Arseni”, după ce familia unei paciente în stare gravă a fost anunţată că ruda lor a murit, deşi femeia era încă în viaţă, informează News.ro.„Am declanşat o anchetă după ce familia unei ...

Sancţiuni pentru şoferii microbuzelor şi taxiurilor din ConstanţaSancţiuni pentru şoferii microbuzelor şi taxiurilor din Constanţa

Acţiune a poliţiştilor Serviciului Rutier Constanţa, din cadrul Inspectoratului de Poliţie Judeţean Constanţa, alături de poliţiştii locali. Mai multe echipaje au fost prezente, ieri, pe bulevardul Alexandru Lăpuşneanu. Chiar dacă acţiunea a vizat controlul microbuzelor care ...

Câinii maidanezi fac din nou victime. O altă femeie a ajuns la spital, în stare gravăCâinii maidanezi fac din nou victime. O altă femeie a ajuns la spital, în stare gravă

Un nou atac al câinilor maidanzei a avut loc la Iaşi. Victima a ajuns în stare gravă la spital. Atacul a avut loc la doar o zi după ce o altă femeie a ajuns pe mâna medicilor după ce a fost muşcată de 40 de ori de patrupedele de pe străzi.Femeia în vârstă de 59 de ani din ...

Au fugit de Bac ca dracuAu fugit de Bac ca dracu' de tămâie

La proba scrisă de astăzi ar fi trebuit să se prezinte aproape 800 de candidaţi, dar au absentat 145.Din centrul de examen Liceul Tehnologic „Dimitrie Hurmuzescu” Medgidia a fost eliminat un candidat care a fost prins cu fiţuică.

Poliţiştii din Constanţa, încadraţi din sursă externă, au depus jurământulPoliţiştii din Constanţa, încadraţi din sursă externă, au depus jurământul

Zi cu emoţii pentru zeci de „oameni ai legii” din Constanţa. Ieri, la sediul Inspectoratului de Poliţie al Judeţului Constanţa, cei 50 de agenţi de poliţie angajaţi din sursă externă, repartizaţi la posturile de pe raza judeţului, au depus jurământul de ...

Lidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Motivele sunt INCREDIBILELidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Motivele sunt INCREDIBILE

Lidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Din cauza proprietăţilor acestora, oficialii lanţului de magazine Lidl au decis să retragă de pe piaţă şi din toate magazinele lor, două produse potenţial mortale pentru anumite categorii de consumatori. Ba mai mult, aceştia cerut ...

Posturile de poliţişti scoase la concurs în Constanţa, ocupate în totalitatePosturile de poliţişti scoase la concurs în Constanţa, ocupate în totalitate

Toate posturile pentru încadrarea din sursă externă scoase la concurs de către IGPR s-au ocupat la Constanţa. Dintre cei 333 de candidaţi înscrişi, 75 au reuşit să ocupe posturile de agenţi. Cele patru posturi de reîncadrare au fost ocupate, cinci candidaţi fiind înscrişi pentru ...

Grav accident rutier, pe "Drumul morţii"Grav accident rutier, pe "Drumul morţii"

O familie din localitatea constănţeană Plopeni este în doliu, după un tragic accident rutier, în a treia zi de Crăciun. O tânără, în vârstă de 20 de ani, care conducea un autoturism marca Honda Civic, în care se mai aflau părinţii săi, s-a răsturnat cu maşina pe DN 2A ...

Stirile zilei de Marţi, 03 Ianuarie 2017 - Cuget Liber Online

Debut de foc în Liga 1 pentru „rechini“

Farul joacă acasă, în primele şapte etape, cu Steaua, Dinamo şi CFR Cluj

Ştire online publicată Marţi, 03 Iulie 2007. Autor: Marian BOCAI
FC Farul nu prea a avut noroc, ieri, la tragerea la sorţi a programului Ligii 1, ediţia 2007/2008. În primele cinci etape, „rechinii“ le vor primi la Constanţa pe Steaua (runda a doua) şi Dinamo (etapa a cincea). În tur, vor mai veni pe litoral, dintre granzi, CFR Cluj şi Poli Timişoara. Fariştii încep campionatul la Craiova, pe 28 iulie, după care, etapa următoare, la primul lor meci pe teren propriu, primesc vizita Stelei. Până în runda a şaptea, mai vin la Constanţa două mărimi ale întrecerii, campioana Dinamo şi CFR Cluj, o altă echipă care trage la titlu. Debut de foc aşadar pentru „rechini”, care mai merg în Giuleşti, în etapa a 10-a, iar în ultima rundă din tur joacă pe teren propriu cu Poli Timişoara. Turul se încheie pe 1 decembrie, dar, până la finele anului, se vor mai disputa şi două etape din retur, astfel că fotbalul românesc va intra la iernat pe 15 decembrie. „Bineînţeles că, pe undeva, ne-am fi dorit un alt program, însă, odată şi odată, tot am fi jucat cu Steaua şi Dinamo. Ne trebuie răbdare şi încredere“ Constantin Gache, antrenor principal Farul „Să joci acasă, în primele cinci etape, cu Steaua şi Dinamo nu pare prea avantajos pentru noi, la prima vedere. Dar, până la urmă, toţi vor juca cu ei, nu numai noi. Iar dacă vom obţine şi rezultate favorabile, vom lua o opţiune serioasă pentru o clasare bună. Vrem să creăm o echipă competitivă, care să se bată de la egal cu forţele campionatului şi, de ce nu, să le şi învingă, cum a mai făcut-o“ Ion Marin, director tehnic Farul „Toate meciurile vor fi grele, nu numai cele cu echipele tari. Pe lângă acestea, cel puţin 10-11 formaţii s-au întărit considerabil. La Craiova, la debut, putem scoate puncte, dar cred eu că e rău că întâlnim Steaua la primul nostru meci acasă. Va trebui să fim în formă maximă atunci“ Adrian Vlas, portar Farul

